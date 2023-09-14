"When I started playing JV" - Steph Curry gives detailed outlook on his sneaker journey, reveals his first purchase

Steph Curry, like many other basketball players, dove head first into sneaker culture during his rise to fame. During a recent interview, the two-time MVP touched on when he first got into signature sneakers.

While speaking with Complex, Steph Curry opened up on when sneakers really became important to him. He said it started for him in the early 2000's when he was in high school. The sharpshooting guard got his first pair of signature shoes to match his high school jersey.

"I'd probably say when I started playing JV," Curry said. "Understanding like who had signature models, how you looked on the court mattered. Look good, feel good, play good mentality."

Due to his father being in the NBA during his childhood, Curry was used to shoes constantly being around the house. Dell Curry is a former Sixth Man of the Year who was a journeyman guard for 16 years in the league.

When the Golden State Warriors star was growing up, he admitted he used to try and wear his dad's shoes. Even though the shoes were way too big, he'd stuff them with socks so his feet would fit properly.

Sneaker culture has come full circle for Steph Curry

Steph Curry has come a long way since he was trying to fit his feet into his dad's shoes. During his meteoric rise to being one of the greatest point guards ever, he's begun his own line of signature sneakers.

Back in 2013, Curry signed a deal with Under Armour to become one of their signature athletes. He's been the face of their basketall division, which has gone on to sign other stars like reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Fast forward a decade later, and Curry has a line of 10 signature shoes. His latest, the Curry 10, came out just before the start of last season. This was a historic moment for Curry as he became just the ninth athlete ever to have 10 signature shoes.

Later on in his interview with Complex, Curry talked about the release of his first sneaker. Seeing so many fans being interested in them was a big moment for him. In his eyes, they were coming on his NBA journey with him.

"It's huge because they're buying into a part of your journey," Curry said. "They appreciate the way that you play, the accomplishments, the feeling they get when they see you on the court."

"The Curry 1 is an embodiment of that and obviously it's my introduction into the signature game."