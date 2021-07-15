"When I started watching the WNBA, I felt like I wanted to play there" - Parnika Srivastava on joining the NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program, and more

Parnika Srivastava is one of five participants selected from India for the prestigious NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program. Along with the 16-year-old Srivastava, Shomira Bidaye, Kavya Singla, Sunisha Karthik and Yashneet Kaur are the other Indian participants at the program.

The NBA continues to develop young talent in basketball around the world, coming up with new innovative ways to help promising prospects get to the top level. The NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program is one of the many steps they have taken to make sure these prospects do not go unnoticed.

The objectives of the Women's Virtual Programme are to provide basketball training, life-skills development and pathway guidance to promising players from current and former WNBA players. It is an eight-week program for the top 50 female high-school-age prospects between the ages of 14-17 from outside the US.

The NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program was launched in 2018. Since then, 25 participants have committed to NCAA Division I schools. China's Han Xu became the first participant from the program to be drafted in the WNBA when she was selected 14th overall by the New York Liberty in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

As many as 300 applicants from across Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, America, Africa and Asia enrolled for the NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program this year. A total of 50 players from 22 countries were scouted and selected from NBA basketball schools for the same.

The selected participants receive weekly virtual basketball lessons, instructions and challenges featuring current and former WNBA players. The Life Skills Program include weekly sessions on leadership development, nutrition, goal-setting, personal branding, mental health and wellness, player pathway education and women's empowerment. Guest speakers from the NBA and WNBA fraternity interact with all the participants.

Jennifer Azzi, the Global Technical Director of the NBA Academy Women's Program, will also be one of the guest speakers. Azzi is also a 1996 Basketball Olympic gold medallist. She believes immensely in the program and the impact it could make on young women athletes around the world who wish to play the game a high level.

“The NBA Academy Women’s Virtual Program will continue our mission of helping young women around the world develop as people and players,” said Azzi. “International players are making a significant impact at all levels of the women’s game, and this program will help top international prospects connect with their peers, learn directly from WNBA players and continue their development.”

Sportskeeda recently interacted with one of the participants at this year's NBA Academy Women's Virtual Program, the 16-year-old Parnika Srivastava.

She shared valuable insights on the program and how she looks to make the most of the opportunity to make it to the top and play at a high level. Here are some excerpts from the interaction with Parnika Srivastava:

Basketball isn't a mainstream sport in India, so considering that, what made you choose the sport. Where and how did you develop the interest?

Earlier, I lived in Ranchi (Jharkhand) where they mainly focused on studies and not so much on sports. Then I shifted to Noida. I went to Delhi Public School, where there were a lot of different sports and activities.

During the break time, a lot of students used to play basketball. Since I was new in the school, I saw it as an opportunity to make new friends and started playing with them.

I started to gain interest (in basketball) from there. My school’s sports coach saw me play and asked me if I could come for the morning coaching sessions to practice with the school’s (basketball) team. I said yes, because basketball was a new sport for me. I saw my seniors during the coaching sessions play really well, and I wanted to play like them.

I started to practice often, and I loved the sport more and more. My coach also asked me to take the sport more seriously. He explained to me all the rules, told me about the tournaments and also included me in the first 5 of my first-ever game.

So it’s my school (Delhi Public School), where I gained my experiences from.

What are your learnings and experiences from the NBA Academy Development program so far?

When I started watching the WNBA, I felt like I wanted to play there. I feel this program will help me gain more information and skills as a player. I think this is taking me a step closer to playing in the WNBA, so I am really excited.

Because of the lockdown (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), I felt my game was going down, as I could not practice anywhere. But then, because of the NBA Academy Program and the classes they launched, my game did not go down.

Are there any role models in the NBA/WNBA whom you follow closely, someone who you try to emulate when you play?

Two-time league MVP Stephen Curry is Parnika Srivastava's favorite player in the NBA.

I like Stephen Curry. I also started watching NBA because of him, although I don't follow his game (style) as such because he plays as a point guard, and I play a different position. I also like Kevin Durant.

From the WNBA, I like Candance Parker. She is a really good player.

What are your favorite basketball moves?

The one play I love is when I get to post up against a player, open up my elbows and then shoot the ball. It’s the easiest (play) and the most effective one too.

