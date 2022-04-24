"When I step into this building, I don't want any excuses on my name" - Kyrie Irving not willing to put his dismal performance against the Celtics on Ramadan fasting

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has had a lot going on this season. He has come into the postseason amid Ramadan as the Nets find themselves on the brink of elimination by the Boston Celtics.

Speaking to the media in his post-game presser, Kyrie spoke about how he is refusing to attribute his poor performances to Ramadan as he has had to fast throughout the day and that could potentially take a toll on his body ahead of the game. Irving said:

"Those are things that attribute to my day-to-day, but when I show up to the facilities or the arena, there are no excuses that I have for me being ready and prepared. I do everything that I can to make sure that I am spiritually grounded, and I respect my faith, but also knowing that when I step into this building, I don't want any excuses on my name. In terms of my play and stuff like that, I just got to do better."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kyrie Irving on Ramadan fasting possibly affecting his play:



"When I step into this building, I don't want any excuses on my name... in terms of my play and stuff like that, I just got to do better." Kyrie Irving on Ramadan fasting possibly affecting his play:"When I step into this building, I don't want any excuses on my name... in terms of my play and stuff like that, I just got to do better." https://t.co/L5LUFvMv2H

Can Kyrie Irving help beat the Boston Celtics?

Kyrie ahead of the game against the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons (who has yet to play), the Nets possess an offensive juggernaut that can consistently drop 120 points. However, they found themselves on the brink of elimination going into Game 4 in Brooklyn as the Celtics took Game 3.

Game 4 also happens to be the game that Ben Simmons is available for and could make his season debut, as the last time he played an NBA game was in the postseason last year in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks.

Grant Williams Muse @BatmanMuse When guarded by Grant Williams, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have scored a combined 8 points on 2-12 shooting. When guarded by Grant Williams, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have scored a combined 8 points on 2-12 shooting. https://t.co/Pk0iBnI3Ll

The Boston defense has been suffocating the Nets' two superstars, to say the least, as in Games 2 and 3, the Celtics defenders have clamped down on Kyrie Irving after his Game 1 explosion of 39 points. Kevin Durant has looked like a shadow of his former self as Jayson Tatum has made life really uncomfortable for arguably the greatest scorer of all time.

With their season on the line, Simmons' return will be massive as he can help orchestrate the offense for the Nets and, when last scene, was arguably the best defender in the game and could guard all five positions seamlessly.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have to be at their absolute best, and with the way the Celtics have played defense this season, the likes of Patty Mills and Seth Curry should be getting enough shots as it is clear that Brooklyn cannot win with just Irving and Durant trying to do most of the work offensively.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Brooklyn Nets get swept? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe