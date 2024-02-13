When is Jimmy Butler returning for Heat? Latest update on 6x All-Star's return timeline

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler missed their last game against the Boston Celtics and is unlikely to return soon. According to sources, Butler was granted a leave of absence after it was confirmed that he was dealing with the death of a family member.

Butler won't be able to make a return in their next two games, which are against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler won't be available until after the All-Star break. The Heat forward wasn't voted as an All-Star and he might use the break to spend time with his family.

According to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang, Miami won't have the services of Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson as well.

"Along with missing Richardson and Rozier for the upcoming trip, the Heat will also be without star Jimmy Butler for the next two games," Chiang reported.

Butler has missed 16 games this season, 15 of those were due to injuries he sustained throughout the team's entire campaign. The 6-foot-7 forward has played in 37 games and is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The forward is shooting 50% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, a career-high for the star.

The Heat are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 25-28 record. They're looking to improve their record as the second half of the season starts after the All-Star break.

How has Jimmy Butler played this season?

The Heat are still trying to contend for a title with Jimmy Butler as their best player. The six-time All-Star has not played a lot for the team this season but is still hopeful to finish the season strongly. Butler's injury woes this season have slowed him down but he's making it up in different ways.

Butler isn't known to be a sniper from beyond the arc. However, he's showing an improved outside jumper for this season. Knocking down more than 40% of his shots from outside the arc while attempting 2.3 shots is a significant sign of his elite improvement.

The Heat have played 16 games without him and they've managed to have a decent record. They've gone 9-7 without their best player and it has kept them from falling out of the playoff picture.

In his return, many expect Butler to take the serious more seriously and lead the Heat to an ideal finish. Last season, they weren't hyped by the media but made it to the NBA Finals. With that feat last season, fans expect the team to finish their campaign strongly this season.

