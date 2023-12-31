When is Joel Embiid coming back from injury? Latest update on probable return for Philadelphia 76ers' center

Joel Embiid is having an excellent year again, coming off his MVP season. However, the Philadelphia 76ers big man has already missed a couple of games due to a slew of injuries. The last game that Embiid played was on Dec. 22, when the 76ers faced the Toronto Raptors. His sprained ankle has kept him out of action since, keeping Philadelphia fans wondering about his return.

So, when is Embiid coming back? According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, 76ers coach Nick Nurse said Friday that the big man could suit up for the team's home game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

The Sixers are taking a cautious approach with Embiid's injury, which isn't anything new at this point for the team's medical staff considering his injury history.

"He's still a little sore," Nurse said. "Just trying to make sure that he's a little bit better before we bring him back. ... But we hope that he'll be ready for the next one."

What happened to Joel Embiid?

During the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 22, Joel Embiid twisted his ankle in the first quarter but ended up finishing the game under 35 minutes played. Embiid finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals.

Embiid missed the next four road games, with the Sixers going 2-2 in the road trip.

Joel Embiid's 2023-24 stats and MVP odds

This season, Embiid is averaging 35.0 points (54.0% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range), 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. The 76ers star has been posting incredible numbers again through efficient shotmaking and elite defense.

Interestingly, Embiid's assist numbers have seen an increase from previous seasons. His 6.0 assists average has been a great development, which has been beneficial to the team. The 76ers (22-10) are in third in the Eastern Conference.

Moreover, Joel Embiid is the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA MVP award, as per Covers' AJ Salah. He has +225 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and +200 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Following Embiid is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic with +275 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and +300 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.