"When Karma hits Marcus Smart, I won't feel sorry for him" - NBA fans rip into Marcus Smart with brutal memes as Steph Curry gets injured and indefinitely sidelined

The Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Boston Celtics saw an uproar in fan reactions as Marcus Smart allegedly made a dirty play on Steph Curry, which resulted in Curry being sidelined for the rest of the game.
While Smart has maintained that the play was a legal and many have defended his actions as being a "hustle play," NBA fans have not been as kind towards the Celtics guard.
The immediate reaction from Steve Kerr was a clear depiction of how serious the implication of the injury was for the Warriors. With NBA fans ripping into Smart, Twitter blew up with fan reactions to the incident.
The Boston Celtics emerged as winners as the Golden State Warriors played without Steph Curry for the game. Despite Marcus Smart's actions against Curry garnering a lot of negative criticism, Kerr and Smart settled their dispute following the game.
However, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in a predicament as Curry's injury has been revealed to be a sprained ligament. With Curry out indefinitely, Golden State will need to make rapid adjustments to keep their championship hopes alive.
Can the Golden State Warriors go the distance without Steph Curry?
While the Golden State Warriors are in a good position considering their 47-23 record, the loss to the Celtics has severe connotations for the side going forward.
With Steph Curry out of the rotation indefinitely, Golden State has lost one of their most important players. Although Curry has faced spells of inconsistency this season, he is still one of the most dangerous players on the floor when on.
Coming off their first loss in the last five games, the Warriors will need to switch gears and adjust to playing without Curry as soon as possible. While this is easier said than done, the situation demands adaptive responses from the side.
The Golden State Warriors still have 12 games left before the regular-season. The third-seeded Warriors also enjoy a 3.5 game difference between themselves and the fourth-seeded Jazz. This provides a much-needed cushion as the side prepares to go on a five-game road trip following their next game against the San Antonio Spurs.
With four of their next 12 games being against playoff-bound teams, the Golden State Warriors enjoy a fairly easy schedule on paper. In this regard, Curry being injured doesn't present as much of a setback as expected.
While also keeping in mind Draymond Green's return to the rotation and the current form of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, the Warriors have all the necessary pieces to keep things rolling with Steph Curry recuperating from injury.
However, morale will play a major role for the team. This task falls largely upon Steve Kerr and Green's leadership on the floor.