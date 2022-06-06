"When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph" - Draymond Green stirs the pot with another edgy remark, emphasizes Steph Curry's importance over former teammate Kevin Durant

Draymond Green made an interesting comment about Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors' 108-87 win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The 32-year-old stated that the Dubs' offense has always started with Steph Curry, even when Kevin Durant was part of the team.

These comments may possibly spark another debate as both Durant and Green were part of a Twitter exchange just last week. To his credit, Steph Curry has played an important role for the Warriors in all their championship runs. He has played aside Draymond Green for the longest time, and both have made the Warriors one of the best teams in the league.

Speaking about Curry and his importance on the offensive end of the floor, Draymond Green said:

"Our offense always has a lot of Steph. It all starts with Steph. Whether KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That's the way it's always going to be."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Dray on Steph being the focal point of the Warriors offense “When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That’s the way it’s always going to be.”Dray on Steph being the focal point of the Warriors offense “When KD was here, our offense still started with Steph. That’s the way it’s always going to be.”Dray on Steph being the focal point of the Warriors offense 👀 https://t.co/0fd5VGDDZQ

Kevin Durant was undoubtedly at his best when he was with the Warriors. Playing alongside quality players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green gave him the chance to express himself even more. Although he won the Finals MVP twice when he was with them, Curry was also pivotal for the Dubs there.

Story continues below ad

His ability to attract defense toward him gave Kevin Durant ample chances to make his move to the basket. Through his comments, Green didn't seem to fire any shots at Durant but simply shed light on Steph Curry's brilliance.

StatMuse @statmuse Since entering the league in 2009 Steph Curry is top 5 in Finals points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals, and 3s. Since entering the league in 2009 Steph Curry is top 5 in Finals points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals, and 3s. https://t.co/auQKP4S3ux

The 34-year-old has played well for the Warriors in the playoffs this year. With five more games to go, it will be interesting to see how he breaks down the resolute Celtics defense. He has been hot from the three-point line during the first two games. If he can continue firing, the Warriors can certainly get over the finish line and bring the championship back to the Bay Area.

Story continues below ad

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Steph Curry is special in the playoffs Steph Curry is special in the playoffs ☔️ https://t.co/Ingf6I7MKk

Steph Curry scores 29 points in an emphatic Game 2 win for the Warriors

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

Story continues below ad

Steph Curry came into the game with a lot of criticism for his fourth-quarter performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. A strong response was needed from the two-time MVP. Without him firing, it would be difficult for the Dubs to get going.

NBA @NBA



: 29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PM



Game 3: Wed. 9:00pm/et on ABC Steph Curry drained 5 3-pointers on his way to 29 points to lead the @warriors to the Game 2 victory and tie the series at 1-1! #DubNation @StephenCurry30 : 29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PMGame 3: Wed. 9:00pm/et on ABC Steph Curry drained 5 3-pointers on his way to 29 points to lead the @warriors to the Game 2 victory and tie the series at 1-1! #DubNation@StephenCurry30: 29 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PMGame 3: Wed. 9:00pm/et on ABC 🏆 https://t.co/jLo9c0HVtQ

He came out all guns blazing like the superstar he is and scored 29 points to lead the Warriors to victory in Game 2. Curry started a bit slow, but as the game kept progressing, he looked to be in a great offensive flow. With all the attention focused on him, Steph didn't try to force shots or concede silly turnovers on the night.

Story continues below ad

Aside from being an offensive threat, Curry displayed some great defensive abilities on the court during Game 2. He made things extremely tough for the Celtics and bagged three steals on the night.

The 34-year-old scored 14 of his 29 points in the third quarter. He made some good-looking threes and helped the Warriors go into the fourth quarter with a 23-point lead.

Having caused enough damage, Curry didn't need to do anything significant in the fourth quarter. He will be hoping to continue his good form going forward and claim his fourth NBA championship to cement his legacy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far