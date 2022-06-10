“When Kevin Durant was there he was not the best player.… Now he is the best player” - NBA analyst says he’s extremely concerned about Steph Curry’s injury because he’s the face of the franchise

Steph Curry’s health heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics will be of significant importance. The two-time MVP’s ankle was inadvertently rolled over by Al Horford late in Game 3, which resulted in Curry limping a bit after the pileup.

"First Take" co-host Stephen A. Smith expressed great concern following Curry’s latest bout with injury:

“It’s extreme, and it’s extreme, not necessarily from the health standpoint. It’s serious from the standpoint that he needs to be 100%. I don’t think that the Golden State Warriors can afford to lose this game.

"As far as I’m concerned, the only consistent threat offensively for the Golden State Warriors in the finals is Steph Curry.

"He’s always been the face of the franchise. Obviously, when Kevin Durant was there, he was not the best player, but he was still lethal and he was still the face of the franchise.

"But with Kevin Durant gone, now he is the best player on the team. The reality is, all that pressure is gonna be mounting against him.”

Steph Curry’s importance to the Warriors in the NBA Finals cannot be overstated.

According to Statmuse, Golden State’s offensive rating with the eight-time All-Star on the floor is 116.8, the highest this season. Without him, the Warriors have plummeted to 91.5, the worst in the last 50 seasons.

StatMuse @statmuse Warriors offensive rating this Finals:



116.8 with Steph on the floor

(Would rank first this season)



91.5 with Steph on the bench

116.8 with Steph on the floor (Would rank first this season) 91.5 with Steph on the bench (Would rank worst in last 50 seasons)

Curry didn’t play in the fourth quarter of Game 2 in the blowout win. But in Golden State’s two losses, the two-time scoring champ has totaled six points, missing all three of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded three assists and three turnovers.

It’s not rocket science why the Warriors were drubbed in the fourth quarter of Games 1 and 3.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:



6 PTS

3 AST

3 TOV

3-10 FG

0-3 3P

6 PTS 3 AST 3 TOV 3-10 FG 0-3 3P -30

Winning the finals will also put to rest the questions about Steph Curry’s ability to win a championship without Kevin Durant. The Warriors won the title in 2015 without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I know I'm not supposed to point this out: But in 4th quarters of the 2 Finals losses, Steph Curry has scored 6 total pts, 3-10 from floor, 0-3 from 3, 0 free throws, -30. Look at Steph 1st 3 games pre-Iggy in 2015 Finals, last 3 in 2016, last 4 2019. I know. Blasphemy by me. I know I'm not supposed to point this out: But in 4th quarters of the 2 Finals losses, Steph Curry has scored 6 total pts, 3-10 from floor, 0-3 from 3, 0 free throws, -30. Look at Steph 1st 3 games pre-Iggy in 2015 Finals, last 3 in 2016, last 4 2019. I know. Blasphemy by me.

Kevin Durant joined the Warriors and won back-to-back NBA Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018. After KD and Klay Thompson’s injuries in the 2019 championship series, Curry couldn’t carry his team past Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors.

Steph Curry should be fine on offense after the injury scare

Only time will tell how significant is Steph Curry's latest ankle injury. [Photo: SFGATE]

Steph Curry has had to deal with ankle injuries throughout his career. He recently had one against the Boston Celtics in March when Marcus Smart landed on his ankle in a battle for the loose ball.

Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season due to that injury.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Al Horford and Marcus Smart talk to @YahooSports on the play that injured Stephen Curry: “We’re getting hurt as well, but we continue to play. Nothing is intentional.” sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-d… Al Horford and Marcus Smart talk to @YahooSports on the play that injured Stephen Curry: “We’re getting hurt as well, but we continue to play. Nothing is intentional.” sports.yahoo.com/marcus-smart-d…

More likely, he will be fine on the offensive end where he can use screens, pin downs and pick-and-rolls to his advantage. On defense, how his ankle will hold up against the athletic and bruising Celtics will be the bigger test.

The former Davidson standout has already been abused on numerous occasions in the NBA Finals by Marcus Smart in the post. Boston’s been looking to target him in switches. It will only get worse on defense after the pileup in Game 3.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Steph Curry is just getting hunted and abused on defense. Hard to watch. All-time Top 10??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Steph Curry is just getting hunted and abused on defense. Hard to watch. All-time Top 10???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

The Celtics will be more aggressive in hunting Curry on defense. Boston’s lengthy and athletic perimeter players will be driving hard or posting up against him early and often.

If the ankle doesn’t hold up, the Warriors could kiss their chances of winning another title goodbye.

