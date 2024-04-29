When is Kevin Durant a free agent? Exploring Suns star's future after series sweep loss

A season that started with so much hype and excitement ended in disappointment and frustration for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. They played their best game of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday but faded eventually. The highly contested 122-116 Game 4 loss sent the Suns to an early vacation and a summer of uncertainties.

After Phoenix got the broom on its home court, many fans were left wondering where KD will play next season. Suns fans need not worry, though, as Durant isn’t going anywhere unless the team trades him or he forces his way out of “The Valley.”

He's under contract with the team before he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Kevin Durant is in the final two years of a contract extension he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in August 2021.

From Brooklyn, he was sent to the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team trade that also involved the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers. He's in the Suns’ books for $49.8 million next season and then $53.2 after that.

Kevin Durant will find it tough to win the championship with the Suns

In the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns’ expected and season-long problems were exposed. They didn’t have the depth for a seven-game series and lacked the size against the Timberwolves. Phoenix will likely face the same issues next season.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will account for roughly $150 million of the Suns’ payroll for the 2024-25 campaign. Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, David Roddy, Damion Lee and Drew Eubanks add to make Phoenix’s total salary around $204 million.

The NBA’s luxury tax line is at $172 million, the first apron at $179 million and the second apron at $190 million. Phoenix will have to do salary calisthenics to avoid a repeat of what happened this season. They can’t have a redo of how they approached the 2023-24 campaign but may have no choice.

A total of $150 million for three players is a tough place for the team’s accounting folks to deal. Even if they have to bite the crippling penalties to form a more competitive roster, the competition is daunting.

Kevin Durant has been to the NBA Finals since 2019 when he was still with the Golden State Warriors. He isn't likely returning there considering the Phoenix Suns’ situation.

