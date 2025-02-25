When Kevin Durant hilariously revealed he plays as LeBron James in NBA2K

Like millions of gamers worldwide, Kevin Durant is an avid NBA 2K Player. In September 2014, when the then-Oklahoma City Thunder star appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," he discussed his and his friends' gaming habits.

KD and his friends engaged in a summer-long 2K tournament that is approached with great intensity.

"I get in my mode, so when I and my boys play in the summertime, there’s like 10 of us and we have a summer-long tournament, and we lock in. I broke plenty of controllers.”

KD says his brother can no longer play because “he’ll break my TV.”

Even though at the time of his appearance on the Tonight Show, Durant was a two-time NBA Champion, 9-time All-NBA performer, and a 10-time All-Star, KD does not play as himself on 2K, responding with, “No, that’s kind of arrogant.”

Jimmy Fallon was astonished that the NBA legend did not play as himself. When he asked Durant who he played as, KD said, “Everybody.” Finally, when pressed on the subject, Durant flatly responded, "Alright, LeBron.”

In the NBA 2K15 game, LeBron James received a 98 rating while Kevin Durant was rated 95.

Kevin Durant expressed frustration over his 2k25 rating

Kevin Durant’s NBA 2K rating is among the highest among active current players. The two-time NBA champion has averaged 95.1 over the past decade. Despite having a 2k25 rating that is only surpassed by five players (Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgou-Alexander, Luka Dončić and LeBron James), Durant was not pleased with his 95 on the most recent edition of the franchise.

His rating of 95 is a 1-point increase from the 94 initially attributed to him when the game was released in September. Shortly after its release, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his displeasure and dismay with that rating.

Kevin Durant has averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix Suns this season, who are currently 11th in the Western Conference at 27-30.

