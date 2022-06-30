“When you have that kind of championship, I can’t sit there and say you’re gonna win 3 or 4 more” - NBA analyst says the Golden State Warriors got a lucky break this year, cites Ja Morant’s injury

The Golden State Warriors caught a lucky break this year, according to an analyst. He claims that the squad is not going to be able to win anymore finals runs with the current situation of ageing players.

The analyst explains:

“This year they got a break. Phoenix lost, they didn’t have home court with Phoenix, and they got a little break with Dallas … Morant didn’t play at the end of the second series … So you can make an argument that the tings broke right for them.”

Objectively, Golden State was not supposed to make the finals this year, let alone win. But for anyone who knows the squad, the chances were always there. Especially with Klay Thompson’s return. Winning three championships and then sitting for two straight seasons would make anybody hungry.

As the “Splash Brothers” returned they reaped dominance for Golden State, but squads like Phoenix, Dallas, and even Memphis looked very strong themselves.

With a lot of help from players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Warriors were able to secure a championship. Of course the dominant help was seen from Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Steph Curry scored 187 points in the finals series. If he had shot every one of his 3-pointers as twos, he still would have reigned the top spot for points. Offensive domination like that is what is expected of Steph, and is always deplored. That is elite.

Unfortunately, Golden State is already being spoken of as burnt out. Regardless of Curry leading the finals in points, Draymond filling his role, Klay playing well off injury, and Wiggins and Poole showing out, the squad is still being doubted.

The First Take squad outlines Ja Morant's injury as being a lucky break for Steph and his squad. The Memphis star was out for Game 6, when the Warriors took the series.

The narrative would make sense if Wiggins and Poole did not have the year they did.

Wiggins made his first All-Star starting appearance and won his first championship all in one year. Jordan Poole showed out from deep and proved that Steph and Klay are not alone on the perimeter. As a result, Golden State looks to still have a future.

Though teams like Dallas, Phoenix, and Memphis still stand as strong units, the Warriors are the most educated at what they do. The big 3 in Golden State have played in more NBA Finals than any player on the aforementioned squads and as a result stand to be the biggest threat.

Draymond Green recently explained why that veteran knowledge separates his squad from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Being of the same objective caliber is one thing, but having that experience is entirely different. Being calm and collective in the big moments is what allows you to stay consistent, and the Warriors have been exactly that.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far