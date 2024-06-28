When did Kyle Filipowski get together with Caitlin Hutchison? Rebecca Filipowski's alleged timeline revealed

A disappointed Kyle Filipowski left Barclays Center on Wednesday with his fiancee Caitlin Hutchison. The Duke power forward, one of the most recognizable faces in the 2024 NBA Draft, remained a prospect after the first round. He had to wait for the second day of the event to finally hear his name get called.

The Utah Jazz, who owned the No. 32 pick, used it on the Duke power forward/center. He joined Isaiah Collier (No. 29) and Cody Williams (No. 10) as the team’s incoming rookies for the 2024-25 season.

That Caitlin Hutchison was spotted consoling Kyle Filipowski on the first day of the NBA draft was unsurprising. Before Hutchison became his fiancee, she was his longtime sweetheart with whom he reportedly has had a relationship since he was in high school.

Kyle Filipowski's alleged mother claimed that the Utah Jazz rookie and Caitlin Hutchison have been in a relationship since high school.

Based on her LinkedIn page, which had been taken down, Hutchison went to the University of Alabama from 2015-2018. Kyle Filipowski started playing for the Blue Devils in 2022 and is now a 20-year-old Jazz rookie.

The age difference is quite noticeable. Since Hutchison is six years older, she would have been roughly 24 years old when she started dating Filipowski who was still in high school. The future Duke star even posted on Instagram photos of the two during his prom and captioned it with:

“People will stare. Make it worth their while”

Kyle Filipowski and his fiancee, Caitlin Hutchison, are in the midst of a relationship controversy

The said relationship is at the crux of a social media controversy that blew up after Filipowski was drafted by the Utah Jazz. Daniel Filipowski, who identified himself as “Kyle’s oldest brother,” on X, formerly Twitter, had something quite stunning to say:

“You don’t have a clue to the extent of the story that has to do with his girlfriend. There’s a story that has been pushed under the table for two years now.”

The man who claimed to be Kyle Filipowski’s oldest brother added that he wanted to contact NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony to share his story. He added that since Givony could not be reached, he advised fans to “look up and read on Mormon grooming and brainwashing.”

Another X user who claimed to be Becky Filipowski, the mother of Utah Jazz rookie chimed in:

“You are opening a two-year issue… and she is 28 with an endgame 3 years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS.”

After the 2024 March Madness ended for Duke, Filipowski popped up the big question to Caitlin Hutchison in April. The two are reportedly moving to Utah, the central location of Mormons in North America, after the Jazz drafted him.

Neither Hutchison nor Kyle Filipowski have responded yet at the time of this writing. Even non-basketball fans will be interested to see how the two will react.

