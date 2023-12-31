When is Kyrie Irving coming back from injury? Latest update on probable return for Dallas Maverick's star

In the 17 games that Kyrie Irving has played this season with the Dallas Mavericks, he has looked sharp as ever and has seemed to be a great fit. However, injuries are a concern, especially the one right heel contusion he is currently rehabbing. With the recovery process still ongoing, Mavericks fans are wondering about the eight-time NBA All-Star's return.

With that said, when is Kyrie Irving coming back from injury? According to Sports Illustrated's Grant Afseth, Dallas Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd mentioned that the expectation is for Irving to suit up on the team's road trip or possibly "early" in the team's seven-game homestand.

This update was coming from an encouraging workout as the team continue to monitor his progress. Be that as it may, the Mavericks will have to continue figuring out winning ball games as they await Kyrie Irving's return. Luckily enough for the team, they are 10-7 this season without Irving as they are slowly finding ways to win without him.

Moreover, the Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to play on Jan. 1, 2024, against the Utah Jazz at 6:00 pm Pacific Time. It will be a road game for the Mavericks, who have an 11-7 record when it comes to away games.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Irving's heel contusion occurred with four minutes left in the second quarter of the Mavericks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After getting fouled and falling to the ground, his Mavericks teammate Dwight Powell accidentally fell on Irving's foot after trying to go for the loose ball.

He later knocked down his two foul shots at the free-throw line before making his way to the team's locker room.

Following the tests, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Irving luckily avoided a major injury, despite how he looked after the incident with Powell.

Kyrie Irving's 2023-24 season stats

This season, Irving is averaging 23.0 points (47.1% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range), 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Compared to his stats from the previous season in Dallas, Irving's numbers have taken a bit of a step down from his 27.0 points per game average (51.0% shooting).

However, it has been beneficial to the Mavericks as his balanced scoring has complemented Luka Doncic's game and the chemistry with the entire unit. As of now, Dallas is sixth (19-14 record) in the Western Conference standings with a .576 winning percentage.