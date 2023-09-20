When is LA Lakers media day? Expected date and more

Following the LA Lakers' offseason moves, fans are eagerly anticipating how the team will look and fit together once the regular season rolls in. With the start of the NBA's 2023-24 regular season fast approaching, one of the things to look forward to is the media day.

When it comes to the LA Lakers, when is their NBA media day? Regarding media day, it is traditionally set before training camp, meaning that the team could host their media day on October 2nd, 2023.

The team's media day can offer glimpses into newly acquired players such as Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes. With their addition to the roster, the expectation is that they will provide more flexibility to the roster's depth.

Important dates for the LA Lakers' 2023-24 season

In the 2022-23 season, the Lakers turned around their fortunes after acquiring key pieces and ended up being a different team from the start of the season.

As a new regular season gives another opportunity for LeBron James and the rest of the LA Lakers to make another deep playoff run, they have to perform well throughout the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key dates for the team's 2023-24 season.

Oct. 24 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets (Season Opener)

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

Nov. 14 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Dec. 2 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets

Jan. 7 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 15 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Feb. 23 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

March 8 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

April 9 - Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

The listed key dates include must-watch rematches from last year's playoffs, while also taking a look at LeBron James' first meeting with Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The list also includes games played on holidays such as Christmas, Easter Sunday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

With an improved roster compared to last season at both the offensive and defensive ends, the NBA's 2023-24 season could see a promising showing from the LA Lakers.