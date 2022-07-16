“When was the last time we’ve seen the Orlando Magic compete to winning games?” - Draymond Green praises Paolo Banchero, says he is ‘one of them ones’

Paolo Banchero put up two stellar performances in the Summer League for the Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick averaged 20 points, five rebounds and six assists in the two games that he played. Banchero led the Magic to victories in both of those games.

His brilliance has caught the attention of many big players in the NBA. Draymond Green became the latest to heap praise on Paolo Banchero.

The four-time champion believes that the former Duke player could be the one that could change the fortunes of the Orlando Magic. Speaking more about Banchero on "The Draymond Green Show, he said:

"Paolo Banchero, I think is one of them ones and the reason I think Paolo is one of them is because of the things that he did on the basketball court that were not scoring."

Green also highlighted the best quality of Paolo Banchero's game that stood out.

"Paolo game was a little bit different. Yes, he did all the things with the basketball. Yes, he made the plays. But the plays that he made that did not involve the basketball is why I think Paolo is gonna be one of them guys.

"Him getting on teammates coming in as a rookie, the winning plays that he was making down the stretch.

StatMuse @statmuse Paolo Banchero in Summer League:



17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL

23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL Paolo Banchero in Summer League:17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL https://t.co/1AsMSdgXG7

Paolo Banchero's ability to do it all on the court is what makes him special. He is a natural leader and that is clearly reflected in his time on the court at the Summer League.

In just his two appearances, Draymond Green seemed very happy with what he saw in Banchero. He revealed that with him on the team, the Magic looked like a side that was competing to win. Speaking more about the same, he said:

"When was the last time we've seen the Orlando Magic compete to winning games like they were competing to winning games when Paolo was out there on that court in those first two Summer League games? It has been a while."

Blue Devils @BlueDevils PAOLO BANCHERO WITH THE SLAM PAOLO BANCHERO WITH THE SLAM https://t.co/Hp9EwHzwxp

Will Paolo Banchero be a star in the league?

2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings

Banchero has a lot to prove to many in the NBA, however, the young sensation doesn't seem fazed by that challenge. He is one of the most versatile players on the court.

The 19-year-old has raw strength and can easily play with contact. He can also get his teammates involved as he is a willing passer of the ball. Banchero also puts in work on the defensive end. He has quick hands and is also agile, which gives him an advantage over his opponents.

Blue Devils @BlueDevils This block by Paolo Banchero is ridiculous 🤯🤯🤯 This block by Paolo Banchero is ridiculous 🤯🤯🤯https://t.co/MoGMX1BAVF

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews “I have a chip on my shoulder … I just want to go out there and prove why I’m the No. 1 pick every game.”



Caught up with new Magic forward Paolo Banchero at Summer League for NBA Today: “I have a chip on my shoulder … I just want to go out there and prove why I’m the No. 1 pick every game.”Caught up with new Magic forward Paolo Banchero at Summer League for NBA Today: https://t.co/vgdcwKDwMs

Although the Magic have not been good for the past few years, Banchero could be the player that turns things around for them. He has a talented set of players around him, but all eyes will certainly be on him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far