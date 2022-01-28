“When the league was failing in this market, Garnett arrived to prove that basketball could flourish here” - Jon Krawcrzynski talks about Kevin Garnett putting the Minnesota Timberwolves on the map

Kevin Garnett’s legendary skill reinvigorated the Minnesota Timberwolves into a successful franchise. He is widely regarded as one of the best players the NBA has ever seen. In light of the NBA's 75th anniversary, "The Athletic" have gone about ranking their own list of the best 75 players to have ever played the game. As such, their staff have placed Garnett at no.17 on the list.

Jon Krawcynski, a senior writer for The Athletic who covers the Timberwolves, wrote an article highlighting Kevin Garnett’s greatness. In his piece, Krawcynski outlines how Garnett put the Timberwolves back on the map in the NBA and restored the Boston Celtics to their former glory.

“When the league was failing in this market, Garnett arrived to prove that basketball could flourish here.”

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Kevin Garnett lands at No. 17 on



✍️

theathletic.com/3089778/?sourc… Above all the numbers and superlatives, no one played with more fire from the moment he first stepped foot on the court in 1995 to the day he retired 21 years later.Kevin Garnett lands at No. 17 on #TheAthleticNBA75 ✍️ @JonKrawczynski Above all the numbers and superlatives, no one played with more fire from the moment he first stepped foot on the court in 1995 to the day he retired 21 years later.Kevin Garnett lands at No. 17 on #TheAthleticNBA75.✍️ @JonKrawczynskitheathletic.com/3089778/?sourc… https://t.co/lsWXl9Ljaz

Kevin Garnett brought fame to Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

Garnett was selected fifth overall by the Timberwolves to become the first NBA player drafted directly out of high school in 20 years. He immediately made an impact, leading the squad to eight consecutive playoff appearances. Though he never won an NBA championship in Minnesota, he led them to the Western Conference Finals in 2004 and won the NBA MVP Award that year as well.

During his 12 seasons played for Minnesota, Garnett averaged 19.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. In the article Jon outlines that what Kevin offered to the organization was much more than statistics. Even while averaging a double-double across 12 seasons Garnett still managed to play with absolute tenacious flair. On the defensive end, Garnett averaged 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks, while gathering almost 3 full defensive stops a game.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Soooo many people don’t realize how amazing Timberwolves Kevin Garnett really was Soooo many people don’t realize how amazing Timberwolves Kevin Garnett really was https://t.co/GLAXpPIRLT

Kevin still holds multiple franchise records in Minnesota. He stands first in games played (970), first in points scored (19,201), first in rebounds (10,718), first in assists (4,216), first in steals (1,315), first in blocks (1,590), first in field goals (7,647) and first in free throws (3,743).

An absolute menace under the rim, Kevin was known for owning his key on defense and running the spot on offense as nobody could stop him beneath the rim. His dominant style of play and confident attitude brought Minnesota back into the spotlight, bringing the franchise some much-deserved notoriety.

Boston Celtics @celtics



That was just the start of his contributions that landed him on our 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team presented by nba.com/celtics/histor… In his first game in green, KG produced a monster performance of 22 points, 20 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks.That was just the start of his contributions that landed him on our 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team presented by @ArbellaIns In his first game in green, KG produced a monster performance of 22 points, 20 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks. That was just the start of his contributions that landed him on our 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team presented by @ArbellaIns. nba.com/celtics/histor…

After his tenure in Minnesota, Garnett was involved in a blockbuster trade and joined the Boston Celtics (who, incidentally, are also celebrating their 75th anniversary). In his first year on the team, he brought an NBA championship title to Boston and finished third in MVP voting.

Reaping success for both teams, Garnett also brought showtime ball with him. Sports journalists alike loved Kevin’s style of play, as it always drew audiences as everyone wanted to see his highlight-reel plays.

Also Read Article Continues below

"The Athletic" having picked Kevin Garnett for their NBA Top 75 seems fitting once we align all his stats and accolades. From being a rookie all the way to his last day on the court, Kevin Garnett always delivered with tenacity every time he stepped on the court.

Edited by David Nyland