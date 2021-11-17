"When LeBron was down 3-1, he was able to get his team together" - Giannis Antetokounmpo calls LeBron James and Cavs 2016 comeback title win the most badass moment in NBA history

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave his input on the most badass moment in NBA history as he sat with GQ Magazine after being named as their Athlete of the Year.

Fresh off his 2021 NBA Championship run, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on one of the most impressive displays of his career in the NBA Finals.

But as the Milwaukee Bucks superstar sat down and went undercover online to answer questions as part of GQ's Actually Me segment, Giannis had to answer what he thought was the most badass moment in NBA history.

In response to that question, Giannis Antetokounmpo named LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers epic comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals. He said:

"Man, when LeBron was down 3-1, and he was able to get his team together, he was able to lock in and get the job done. It take a lot from a leader, because at that moment you feel so much pressure. When you're down 3-1, and most of your teammates are thinking "it's over. I'm about to go to vacation, I'm about to go spend some time with my family." I think he did a great job just bring his team together, try to keep all the emotion out of it, and just go and complete the game at the time. It didn't only take a toll physically, but mentally also, because he had to be in the moment. He could not think that would be the last game of the season, could not think about what's gonna happen next."

Giving props to the future Hall-of-Famer, Giannis Antetokounmpo shows the respect he has for LA Lakers superstar LeBron James as he continues to be an inspiration to a generation of basketball players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives LeBron James his due

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo share the court at the LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are some of the most dominant players in the league. Known for their athleticism and their freakish natural talents, the superstars have been leaders for their teams since early in their careers.

The mutual respect shared between the two emerges from the responsibilities both players have taken on as leaders.

LeBron James' performance in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors was nothing short of inspiring. Following in James' footsteps, Giannis' 50-point performance to shut out the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals earned him his first NBA MVP award.

As both players look to have another championship run in the 2021-22 season, the start of the season has been less than satisfactory for both players.

NBA @NBA Relive the jaw-dropping highlights and historic performances from NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible 2021 NBA Finals for the @Bucks Relive the jaw-dropping highlights and historic performances from NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible 2021 NBA Finals for the @Bucks! https://t.co/x9bRqD8h94

As the LA Lakers look to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, November 17th, fans may have to wait to see the matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James as the King sits out the game due to injury.

Edited by Parimal