"When you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you can say those things" - Klay Thompson on the pre-season hype around the LA Lakers

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors are all set to play LeBron James and the Anthony Davis-led LA Lakers on Saturday. The two sides came into the season with different expectations. The hype surrounding the new-look Lakers featuring Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony alongside James and Davis was more compared to the Dubs.

However, the Warriors have turned out to be the better team by some distance thus far. They sit second in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record, while the Lakers are ninth with a 26-30 record. Klay Thompson was recently asked about the preseason hype surrounding the 17-time NBA champions, to which he had a cheeky response, saying (via Brady Klopfer):

"When you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you can say those things"

Some fans interpreted Thompson's comments on the LA Lakers as a dig towards Russell Westbrook as the former only mentioned LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook has struggled to perform for his hometown franchise, and that has played a part in LA's horrible showings thus far.

Brady Klopfer @BradyKlopferNBA Klay Thompson asked if he understood the preseason hype for the Lakers says, "When you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you can say those things."



Hmm. Klay Thompson asked if he understood the preseason hype for the Lakers says, "When you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you can say those things."Hmm.

Klay Thompson and Warriors look to return to winning ways against LeBron James' LA Lakers.

New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will be entering Saturday's marquee game against the LA Lakers on the back of two losses in a row. The first one came at the hands of the Utah Jazz, as the Dubs were blown out 111-85. The second loss was handed to Steph Curry and Co. by the underperforming New York Knicks at home by a two-point margin, as Klay Thompson missed the game-tying shot at the buzzer.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba The Warriors were down 116-114 here and this is how the game ended. The Warriors were down 116-114 here and this is how the game ended. https://t.co/LaB7hpDdb7

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, are also on a two-game skid, but have managed only three wins in their last 10 matches. James has played the last three games following his return from a knee injury, though, so LA will be hoping their talisman comes up with a solid performance against the Dubs.

It will be an uphill task for Frank Vogel's side, though, as they continue to struggle with team chemistry and inconsistent showings at both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will also be more motivated to win this tie as they aim to avoid losing back-to-back games on their home turf.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, LeBron James and the Lakers have shown glimpses of their potential on several occasions earlier this season. If they can execute their plans well, this could be a very close game.

Edited by Diptanil Roy