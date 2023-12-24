When did LeBron James last miss NBA Christmas Day games? Looking at Lakers legend's 17 previous appearances

LeBron James has always shown up in big NBA games, such as the ones held on Christmas Day. The holiday match-ups offer an exciting experience to enjoy the Christmas spirit with some top-notch basketball entertainment. In the case of the Lakers star's 21 seasons in the league, he has over 17 appearances in holiday games.

With that said, when did LeBron James last miss NBA Christmas Day games? In those 17 games that his teams were scheduled for a holiday match-up, the 19-time NBA All-Star has never let the fans down by showing up each time to play. For fans who marvel over watching a high-caliber playing during the holiday, it doesn't get any better than seeing LeBron James performing highlight reels in person.

In those 17 holiday appearances, James has averaged 27.1 points (49.5% shooting, including 28.6% from 3-point range), 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He also has a 10-7 record in those match-ups.

This year's NBA Christmas Day game will feature an anticipated head-to-head meeting between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics. It will be LeBron James and Anthony Davis from the Lakers' side, while it will be Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from the Celtics' side.

Dating back to some of the league's best rivalries in the league, the feud between the Celtics and the Lakers is well recorded in NBA history as one of its more iconic ones to date.

LeBron James doesn't care that much about the upcoming NBA Christmas Day game against the Boston Celtics

Following his incredible outing of 40 points (13-of-20 shooting) against the OKC Thunder in last night's 129-120 victory, the Lakers star did not sound that excited in his team's Christmas Day meeting with the Boston Celtics, as per Mike D. Sykes II from USA Today Sports' "For The Win."

"All I care about tomorrow is a day off," James said. "I can give a [expletive] about Monday. Only thing I care about Monday is my daughter waking up and opening her gifts. That's it. Please don't even talk to me about Christmas Day right now. Christmas Eve is what I'm looking forward to. I'm ready to get my [expletive] on this couch."

From James' comments, the 38-year-old superstar was more excited about her daughter opening her gifts on Christmas Eve and even the opportunity for him to relax on his day off.

Be that as it may, the game between the Lakers and Celtics remains one of the most anticipated NBA games this season. A ball game consisting of elite stars in one of the most celebrated league rivalries is one way to celebrate the holiday.