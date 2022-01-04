“When LeBron James is laying next to his wife Savannah James, there’s no way in hell he’s thinking we can win with this guy” – Shannon Sharpe critical of Russell Westbrook

Superstar Russell Westbrook has come under immense criticism for the LA Lakers' poor showing thus far.

On Fox Sports' morning show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," former NFL star Shannon Sharpe said LeBron James is being a good teammate by defending Westbrook in front of the media. Sharpe said:

"This shows me that LeBron is a great teammate. I have never heard LeBron call out a teammate individually. I can assure you when LeBron James is laying next to his wife Savannah James, he's thinking there is no way in hell we can win with this guy."

Westbrook and his constant turnovers are hurting the Lakers (19-19), and Sharpe said Westbrook isn't accepting responsibility for this:

"Russ, we understand that turnovers are a part of the game, but not the same turnovers every single night. Jumping up in the air with no place to go with the ball. Throwing to ball widely out of bounds over the top of the backboard."

Should the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook, at his best, is an MVP-caliber player. But he hasn't come close to being at his best this season. However, in the past Westbrook took time to adjust to new teammates before performing like an MVP candidate in the second half of the season. It's his third straight season in which he has played with new teammates and, more importantly, alongside a new superstar teammate.

But what doesn't help Westbrook's case are certain aspects of his performances, with turnovers being the most glaring problem. Westbrook was added to ease the workload on LeBron James. Instead, he has compounded the heavy lifting for "King James" in order for the Lakers to win.

Another aspect of Westbrook's game that is harming the Lakers is the pace with which he plays. The Lakers are the oldest team in the league and cannot keep up with Westbrook's speed.

But if Los Angeles is going to trade for someone of the caliber of Westbrook, the Lakers expected to get a borderline MVP-caliber player.

Given his contract, it makes it even harder for him to move as there are only a few players in the league with whom you can match his contract. Someone like Ben Simmons would certainly pique the interest of the Lakers' front office. But would the Philadelphia 76ers want Westbrook alongside Joel Embiid is a question that needs to be asked.

