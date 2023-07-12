It is very well known that LeBron James is an advocate of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Upon learning that the 'N-word' usage increased by 500% on Twitter, the four-time NBA champion mentioned Elon Musk to do something about it to keep the social media platform clean.

A social media research group told The Washington Post the use of the slur increased by nearly 500%. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sparked a surge in the use of the N-word on the social media platform.

Philip Lewis, a senior editor at Huffpost, points out that this statistic happened when Musk took over the social media company. James quoted the tweet and gave the tech guru a piece of his mind.

"I dont know Elon Musk and, tbh, I could care less who owns twitter. But I will say that if this is true, I hope he and his people take this very seriously because this is scary AF. So many damn unfit people saying hate speech is free speech," said James on his social media account."

This reaction by the Los Angeles Lakers forward sparked mixed reactions. The most prominent of which was from Jason Whitlock, a former columnist from Fox Sports and ESPN. He hinted that it was a double standard for him to say that since James used the word in an HBO program.

"LeBron only wants to hear the N-word in rap music. It's a term of endearment in rap. When LeBron dropped the N-word on HBO's The Shop it was a good thing. But now it's scary AF. Gotcha," Whitlock tweeted.

Some sided with James and while others favored Whitlock's. It is yet to see if the four-time NBA MVP would even reply.

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul refutes retirement talk

As the Lakers' season ended at the hands of the then-champions Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, LeBron James hinted that he would consider retiring if the team does not make necessary moves to improve the roster.

LeBron's agent Rich Paul shuts down his top client's retirement talk in an interview with SirusXM NBA Radio with Frank Isola. He stated that the 19-time NBA All-Star is hyped up on returning for next season.

“Then you saw how he ended the season and him making the comment (about) having a lot to think about and then, two weeks later, he’s texting me cause he’s motivated to get back out there," said Paul.

LeBron James will be entering his 20th season in the NBA. At the age of 38, the four-time NBA MVP is not slowing down, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games of the last season.

