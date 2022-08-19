“When LeBron makes a statement like that… He’s just going to make that happen” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James will team up with Bronny, says Bronny doesn’t have LeBron’s god-given ability

LeBron James' contract extension with the LA Lakers has brought to light his decision to play with his son Bronny. Skip Bayless believes LBJ will make it possible no matter what.

James' new contract has a player option for the 2024-25 season. Bronny's entry into the NBA was likely a factor in reaching that decision.

With the player option, it is up to James to opt-in or out depending on where Bronny ends up. The four-time NBA champ has made it clear he wants to play his final season with his son.

On "Undisputed: Skip and Shannon," the topic of whether James will play with his son. While Shannon Sharpe thinks there is a 30% chance, Bayless is convinced LBJ will make it happen.

"I'm going 90 percent. I'm doing it because of LeBron James. I'm doing it because of what he told The Athletic over the All-Star break, 'My last year will be played with my son wherever Bronny is at. That's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to stay with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point.'

"So, when LeBron James makes a statement like that, given his power, given his reach, he's just going to make that happen. Yeah. And I believe Bronny will be just good enough to go along for that ride. I don't think he's gonna be a bonafide first-round pick of a talent."

After analyzing where Bronny might end up in the draft, he continued:

"If you said that father can play with his mind in year 2022, I think son can play with his mind too because I'm seeing a lot of LeBron's this (pointing to his head) in the kid. He knows how to play so he could figure it out."

LeBron James is focused on winning another title with the LA Lakers

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Washington Wizards

James has given the Lakers fans something to cheer about for the first time since 2010. They endured a long streak of failure before the 18-time All-Star joined the franchise in 2018.

Although they missed the playoffs in his first year, he led them to a championship in 2020. There have been arguments that the bubble championship does not count.

However, one could say it was one of the most difficult considering the mental grit needed during that period.

Unfortunately, the Lakers have been disappointing since then. In 2021, they had to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament and ended up getting eliminated in the first round.

2022 was no different, as they missed the playoffs in its entirety even with the acquisition of All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to bolster their ranks.

James has promised not to miss the playoffs in his career. While a feature is more than likely, the current team does not look formidable enough on paper to contend for the 2023 title.

