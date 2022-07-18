“When LeBron’s putting pressure on the front office… Teams are asking for a lot” - Adrian Wojnarowski claims LA Lakers are pursuing moves to improve their roster but the asking price remains steep

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the LA Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster this offseason.

They have pursued Kyrie Irving, but that deal remains questionable. Rumors have floated that Irving could stay in Brooklyn next season. The Lakers could turn their attention to looking to add veteran role players if they fail to land the Nets' All-Star guard.

Here's what Adrian Wojnarowski reported regarding this on ESPN's 'Get Up' show (H/T Clutch Points):

"I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal. It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star. But players like Eric Gordon in Houston, Buddy Hield in Indiana.

"There's players like Patrick Beverley, who came to the Jazz in a trade from Minnesota, who are role players on winning teams."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



🗣️



"I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal. It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star... It's not completely dead with Brooklyn... I don't think the Lakers are done."🗣️ @wojespn "I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal. It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star... It's not completely dead with Brooklyn... I don't think the Lakers are done."🗣️ @wojespnhttps://t.co/u4YAthd6EL

Wojnarowski stated that the LA Lakers are looking to make affordable deals without exhausting all their assets. The veteran insider mentioned that LeBron James' pressure on the front office has led to teams asking for a steep price from the Lakers. It includes their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



If they can’t, the Lakers may need to pivot to acquiring shooters like Eric Gordon & Buddy Hield.



(via REPORT: Rob Pelinka will have the chance to speak with Sean Marks at the Las Vegas Summer League and discuss if they can get a deal done for Kyrie Irving.If they can’t, the Lakers may need to pivot to acquiring shooters like Eric Gordon & Buddy Hield.(via @mcten REPORT: Rob Pelinka will have the chance to speak with Sean Marks at the Las Vegas Summer League and discuss if they can get a deal done for Kyrie Irving.If they can’t, the Lakers may need to pivot to acquiring shooters like Eric Gordon & Buddy Hield. (via @mcten) https://t.co/24XSaB9KR7

Wojnarowski stated that the LA Lakers are looking to make affordable deals without exhausting all their assets. The veteran insider mentioned that LeBron James' pressure on the front office has led to teams asking for a steep price from the Lakers, which includes their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

"Teams feel like, when LeBron's putting pressure on the front-office and the organization, you know teams are asking for a lot to do a deal with the Lakers," said Wojnarowski. Rob Pelinka's trying to keep from trading the 2027 and 2029 unprotected first-round picks."

LA Lakers need to make win-now moves to capitalize on LeBron James' championship window

Time may be running out for LeBron James and the LA Lakers to land another championship. LeBron is in the final year of his deal, so the Lakers will be under more pressure than him to compete for a title with him as their leading star.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.”



(via LeBron James:“I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.”(via @HBO ’s The Shop) LeBron James:“I’m obsessed with win or bust and what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel the same on your own club.”(via @HBO’s The Shop) https://t.co/CkTf0DXSrO

James has performed at a high-level, despite turning 37 last season. He averaged 30 points per game and was in the running to win the scoring title. His performances didn't translate into wins for his side, hampering his chances of being viewed as a legitimate candidate to win the MVP award.

The LA Lakers roster, as it is currently constructed, may find it difficult to contend for the title. Russell Westbrook has been a misfit alongside LeBron James. LA still need more shooting around LeBron and Anthony Davis and a reliable scoring option to carry the load in their absence.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Kyrie Irving being sent to the Lakers with Russell Westbrook getting re-routed to the Spurs is the trade that’s closest to happening.



(via LJ Ellis) Kyrie Irving being sent to the Lakers with Russell Westbrook getting re-routed to the Spurs is the trade that’s closest to happening. (via LJ Ellis) https://t.co/ZLqkyyVTof

Moving Westbrook's contract gives the Lakers their best shot at acquiring impact players who could elevate their chances of making a trip to the NBA Finals. However, teams have demanded draft picks to take on Westbrook's $47 million contract for next season.

Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 @LakerCentral365 According to Marc Stein the Nets wants a 1st round pick if they take on Russell Westbrook because he earns more than Kyrie. According to Marc Stein the Nets wants a 1st round pick if they take on Russell Westbrook because he earns more than Kyrie. https://t.co/DPneUJGk9w

The LA Lakers have refused to include draft compensation but will have to eventually if teams are hellbent on acquiring picks to take up Westbrook's salary. A win-now move or two is a must for the Lakers as it could also impact LeBron James' decision to extend his contract beyond this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far