Early Friday morning, news broke the Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, had passed away. She was 54-years-old and suffered from cardiac arrest.

Presley leaves behind four children following her tragic death. She has one son, Benjamin, along with three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper.

Like her father, Lisa Marie Presley was a singer and songwriter. Her success in the music world allowed her the opportunity to perform in front of an NBA audience.

The 2003 NBA Finals featured Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs facing off against the New Jersey Nets. Since it's the game's biggest stage, teams try their best to bring in high-end attractions to build up the hype.

For Game One of these finals, the Spurs brought in Presley to put on a show during halftime. Following her performance, the Spurs went on to beat the Nets that night by a final score of 101-89.

"Elvis isn't in the building, but his daughter is!" an announcer at the SBC Center said at the time."

Did Lisa Marie Presley perform at any other NBA games?

Despite her being the child of one of the most famous performers in history, the San Antonio Spurs were the only NBA team to bring out Presley. Her performance during the 2003 finals was a one-time fling in the professional basketball world.

Presley's performing career came to an end around 2012 following the tour for her third album, "Storm & Grace."

Poll : 0 votes