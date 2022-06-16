"When we look back at this era, the rivals the way it was like Magic and Bird is going to be LeBron and Steph" - Max Kellerman believes LeBron James and Steph Curry defined a generation with their rivalry

LeBron James and Steph Curry are two of the best players of their generation. They are also two of the greatest players to ever play the game. With Curry close to tying James in terms of championship wins (4), ESPN's Max Kellerman believes their's will go down as the greatest rivalry of the current era.

On "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," the trio discussed James' social media post about Anthony Davis. James warned everyone that Davis would be back stronger next season. During the discussion, Curry's name was brought up, with Jay Williams calling him James' arch-nemesis.

"I would love to see LeBron James win another championship," Williams said. "Actually, it's funny that we see Stephen Curry have a legit chance to get his fourth world championship this evening. I've always kind of seen these two as arch-nemesis, right?"

Kellerman chimed in and pointed out that James' longevity gave him several rivals like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant over the years. However, he believes Steph Curry could eventually go down as the true rival of "The King."

"In LeBron's career, for a lot of it, it was like LeBron or Kobe," Kellerman said. "We all wanted to see them meet in the Finals, but it never happened because the Lakers fell off as LeBron was coming up. It was about to be LeBron and KD, but was lopsided once KD went to the Warriors."

"KD couldn't even get there before he went to the Warriors. ... When we look back at this era, the rivals the way it like Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird is going to be LeBron and Steph."

Who would you draft between LeBron James and Steph Curry if you want to a lot of titles?

Steph Curry is on the verge of winning his fourth championship. The Golden State Warriors are one win away from earning their fourth title since 2015. Meanwhile, LeBron James appears to be stuck in limbo after the LA Lakers' disappointing season.

On the same episode of "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," Kellerman posed a great question regarding the two legends. He asked which player you should draft if you want to win a lot of titles? Would it be Curry who won multiple titles with one team or James who won rings with three?

"Steph, his style of play, his personality, the whole thing," Kellerman said. "He went to one place; he was the foundational element of a culture. That, however, they got there, is about to win their fourth chip."

"And LeBron had to go from place to place and here and ups and downs to get to the same four. So in the end, who would you rather draft if you're trying to win as many championships as possible?"

Steph Curry and the Warriors will hope to seal their fourth win later tonight, with a game to spare.

