"When your marquee player is upset, you have issues" - Former Sixth Man of the Year defends Kevin Durant from critics, says Brooklyn Nets have to listen to him

Kevin Durant will reportedly meet Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai regarding his situation. Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the start of free agency, a move that was heavily criticized. However, Eddie Johnson, a former Sixth Man of the Year, has defended Durant and has advised the Nets to listen to their star.

Steve Bulpett of Heavy on Sports first broke the news of a potential meeting between Durant and the Nets ownership. An NBA executive told Bulpett that Durant is set to talk directly with Tsai. The executive added that the two-time champion is unhappy about some things within the organization.

"What I'm hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week," the executive said. "He's going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We'll see how that works. I have no idea what's going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about. And I'm not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does."

Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: "I have no idea what's going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I'm not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does."

With rumors of Durant meeting with Tsai doing the rounds, former Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson had things to say about the situation. Johnson defended the former MVP while appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Rick Kamla. He also advised the Nets to listen to their best player.

"First and foremost, Kevin Durant is upset," Johnson said. "I don't care what people think and how they think. When your marquee player is upset, you have issues. ... You have to give Kevin Durant that audience so he can air what's bothering him. He has the right to do that."

Johnson continued:

"When he got on the court since he's been a Brooklyn Net, no one can second guess his effort. No one can second guess if he's ready to play. None of that. The man shows up to work. When you have an employee who shows up to work, you got to listen to him."

Kevin Durant will reportedly meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week.

Where will Kevin Durant play next season?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Since Kevin Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, fans have been wondering where he'll play next season. The Golden State Warriors have taken themselves out of the reckoning, while the Phoenix Suns will have a tough time making an offer for Durant. The Suns matched the offer sheet for DeAndre Ayton, which means they cannot not trade him till January.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are reluctant to part ways with Scottie Barnes and Bam Adebayo, respectively. The Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick, but the Nets want more. Brooklyn's demands are so big that it's possible for Durant to remain with the team next season.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Celtics are the favorites to acquire Durant, followed by the Suns, Warriors and Raptors. Unless the Nets lower their demands, Durant will likely end up staying with Brooklyn for the time being.

