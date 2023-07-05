Matt Barnes, having played in Phoenix Suns, is well aware of who Robert Sarver, the former owner of the Suns, is. Sarver has reportedly been racist and sexist with NBA personnel in the past, and as a result, he was forced to sell his ownership of the Suns. Barnes recently recalled what he said in a personal altercation with Sarver.

“Motherf**ker, I’ll slap the s**t out of you in front of your wife.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barnes was no longer a part of the Phoenix Suns during this altercation. Here is his explanation of the situation:

“I had a situation with him [Sarver] too, I want to say like in 2011 or 12 after I left there. I was in a game and I was talking to this 13-year-old kid and his dad courtside. You know me, I had a fun back-and-forth, talking trash, nothing bad about it."

Barnes continued:

"And someone was shooting a free throw, and I heard someone behind me say,’Don’t talk to my f*king fans. And I’m like, ‘Who’s he talking to?’ I turned around and it was Sarver and I’m like, “Motherf**ker, I’ll slap the s**t out of you in front of your wife.”

This is a strong statement for any player to say to any NBA owner. Perhaps, Barnes being the fiery personality that he is, got aggressive against Sarver, who is popularly a disgraced NBA owner. Barnes was fined $25,000 by the NBA after Sarver reported his inappropriate behavior.

Barnes is a former NBA player who is now 43 years old and is a sports media personality. In his basketball days, Barnes played for a few teams, including the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers. Barnes had an aggressive personality and has been in fights with NBA players over the years.

Matt Barnes speaks up against Robert Sarver

The on-court altercation wasn't the only time Matt Barnes went at it with Robert Sarver. Sarver underwent an investigation over alleged claims of racism, sexism, and other misconduct. Eventually, these reports were confirmed, and Sarver was led to sell his ownership of the Suns.

On this news of Sarver, Barnes hoped that the punishment would be even more severe. Here is what Barnes had to say about Sarver.

"Robert Sarver was a perfect candidate to be kicked out of the NBA," he said.

Other players like LeBron James also chimed in on this topic.

ESPN @espn



The NBA announced Tuesday that Sarver would receive a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension for allegations of racism and misogyny during his 17 years as owner. LeBron James shared his thoughts on the NBA's suspension of Suns owner Robert Sarver.The NBA announced Tuesday that Sarver would receive a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension for allegations of racism and misogyny during his 17 years as owner. es.pn/3QOYePE LeBron James shared his thoughts on the NBA's suspension of Suns owner Robert Sarver.The NBA announced Tuesday that Sarver would receive a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension for allegations of racism and misogyny during his 17 years as owner. es.pn/3QOYePE https://t.co/cAHeRgNIGm

Poll : 0 votes