When is Miami Heat media day? Date and more explored

The 2023-24 NBA season is fast approaching with teams gearing up for their respective media days. For the Miami Heat, media day will take place on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Kaseya Center. This will be followed by the start of training camp at Florida Atlantic University on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Eastern Conference champions will then have one week before their first preseason game on Oct. 10 at home against the Charlotte Hornets. This will mark the first of five preseason games for Miami. The team’s other preseason opponents include the San Antonio Spurs (Oct. 13), Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 15), Brooklyn Nets (Oct. 18) and Houston Rockets (Oct. 20).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Heat will then tip off the regular season at home against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25. However, following their home opener, 12 of their next 16 games will come on the road, setting the stage for a tough early-season schedule for Miami.

How did the Miami Heat fare during the 2023 offseason?

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

Most would agree that the Miami Heat had a very lackluster 2023 offseason. After being the frontrunner to acquire superstar point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers for most of the summer, the Heat struck out.

Lillard was instead shipped to Miami’s playoff rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, in a deal that had ripple effects around the league. This includes one of Miami’s other rivals, the Boston Celtics, landing star guard Jrue Holiday after he was traded to Portland in the Lillard deal.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Heat lost multiple key rotation players from last season’s NBA finals team, including guards Max Strus and Gabe Vincent and center Cody Zeller. Vincent and Strus were particularly big losses after finishing third (30.5 mpg) and fifth (28.2 mpg) on the Heat in 2023 playoff minutes per game, respectively.

As for offseason additions, the Heat made a few minor free-agent signings, most notably wing Josh Richardson and big man Thomas Bryant. They also drafted forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA draft. However, none of those three players are expected to be more than role players this coming season.

So, the Heat will once again be banking on their veteran core headlined by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Butler and Adebayo will be surrounded by returning role players such as Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin.

Miami may be able to experience some improvement with the return of shooting guard Tyler Herro from a broken right hand. Likewise, one of its young players such as second-year forward Nikola Jovic could take a leap. However, overall, Miami still lacks depth, especially in the backcourt.

So, all things considered, the Heat look primed to take a step back in a crowded Eastern Conference after finishing just 44-38 (eight in the East) last season.

Also read: Why did the Miami Heat fail to land Damian Lillard? Reasons behind Pat Riley's hesitation