“When he was on the Milwaukee Bucks, won a championship” - Jay Williams says PJ Tucker is the missing link for the Philadelphia 76ers, says he likes the way the 76ers are getting ready to compete in the east

Jay Williams believes PJ Tucker is the piece that Philadelphia needs going forward.

PJ Tucker gives Philadelphia 76ers depth they need

Jay Williams recently shared his thoughts on the possible addition of Tucker to the 76ers. Jay Williams said:

“When he was on, the Milwaukee Bucks won a championship”

Tucker and the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals, and though Giannis Antetokounmpo was the driving force of the squad, Tucker made significant contributions.

Khris Middleton, Giannis and Jrue Holiday were the primary Bucks players during their championship run. Tucker averaged 4.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game during the finals. While his averages may seem insignificant, he impacted the game in a much larger way through his tough defense and high basketball IQ.

Philadelphia has multiple offensive greats such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Tucker can play the same role he did with the Bucks. Stars always need a supporting cast. His championship experience will benefit the 76ers as they continue to seek postseason success.

The 76ers aren't seeking another primary scorer. Harden and Embiid provided enough scoring last season. Their supporting cast is also primarily made up of scorers. Tucker would add veteran knowledge a team trying to learn how to advance deeper into the playoffs.

Jay Williams discussed what happened after the Bucks beat Miami. Miami went out and traded for Tucker.

The analyst said:

“Good enough, so bad, they beat Miami, Pat Riley went out, got PJ Tucker. Miami turned around, they beat Philly, what did Philly go out and do? Joel Embiid came after the game was over, was like, ‘look, the difference maker was PJ Tucker’, they got PJ Tucker.”

Williams isn't arguing that PJ is the guy that is going to win Philadelphia a championship. Tucker has never been that player, and no one has suggested that. Philadelphia could use a tough, defensive-oriented player.

Joel Embiid voicing that the difference maker in the series was Tucker shouldn't go unnoticed. Philadelphia may consider Embiid's approval an incentive to acquire Tucker.

The Heat have proven to be a strong organization over the past 20 years. During that time, Pat Riley has built three separate championship-contending rosters. The latest iteration is one of the best units in the East.

Tucker helped the Heat earn the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season. Undoubtedly, he'll receive interest from multiple contending teams.

