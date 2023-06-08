When does the NBA 2023 free agency start? Probable pickups and more explored

If your team isn't in the NBA Finals, you're probably already looking ahead to when the free agency period begins. Luckily, you don't have long to wait, as free agency will begin on July 6.

With very few genuine cap-space teams, it will be interesting to see where some of the bigger names end up signing this summer.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement may force some teams to be more active than they originally envisioned. Still, as with every NBA free-agency period, there will likely be one or two shock moves, be it via contract signing or a trade. Here are some of the more realistic player moves we could see in the coming months.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Harden to the Houston Rockets

James Harden, left, and Joel Embiid

After failing to help the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship this season, there is a real chance that James Harden looks to move on this summer. For some time, reports have suggested that Harden could head back to the Houston Rockets.

It's worth noting that the Rockets are one of the major cap space teams entering free agency and have recently acquired Ime Udoka as their coach. As such, there is a real possibility that Harden at least considers a return to the team that he holds closest to his heart in a bid to help it become a playoff contender once more.

"Harden’s ties to the Houston region, and to the Rockets organization for which he played in those eight-plus seasons, run deep in the kind of way that simply can’t be forgotten," The Athltic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko wrote.

Considering how Harden doesn't have a championship to his career resume, it will be interesting to see whether he returns to the city he once called home or opts to continue with the Sixers for another run at a title.

Draymond Green to the LA Lakers

Draymond Green, left, and Steve Kerr

For the past 12 months, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding Draymond Green's contract situation with the Golden State Warriors. The elite two-way forward has a player option for the coming season, which he is likely to decline.

Due to Green's impending contract decision and the Warriors' struggles throughout the year – not to mention his punch of Jordan Poole – some in the media think he could be on the move this summer. Many believe the LA Lakers are a likely landing spot.

According to a league source who spoke with Heavy.com's Sean Deveney, the Lakers would make sense as Green's next team.

“I mean, Draymond has been on LeBron’s (private regions) all year, so that tells you something about what he wanted to have happen,” the source told Deveney. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

However, the Lakers don't project to have the cap space to acquire Draymond Green and would likely require a sign-and-trade, which would hard cap them in the process. As such, this move is unlikely, but will still be discussed in the coming weeks.

Other potential players who could move

While James Harden and Draymond Green are likely to be the two big names to explore their free-agency market, there will certainly be others who look to change teams.

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics will certainly have interest in his services – although he is a restricted free agent. Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers is another wing who could find himself moving cities once again, as his scoring value will be sought after.

While Fred VanVleet will likely be the highest profile guard on the move – unless Damian Lillard finally requests a trade away from Portland or the Phoenix Suns waive Chris Paul, which appears to be the option at present.

Fortunately, there is less than a month until we can start to see which transactions teams decide to make ahead of the new season.

Poll : 0 votes