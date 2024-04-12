When do the NBA 2024 playoffs start? Start Time & Dates explored

The 2023-24 regular season is in its final stretch of games, with April 14 as its last day before the NBA 2024 playoffs. Following this, the in-season tournament will take place between April 16-19 for eligible Eastern and Western Conference teams to secure final playoff spots. Once the final slots are secured, the postseason begins with 16 teams fighting for one goal, the NBA Championship.

So when do the NBA 2024 playoffs start? The first round of this eagerly anticipated stretch of the season will start on April 20. The second round of the playoffs will begin on May 6-7, with the possibility of happening earlier than scheduled on May 4-5, in the scenario that first-round matchups wrap up quickly.

Lastly, the NBA Conference finals will be on May 21-22, however, it can also be moved to May 19-20 if games from the semifinals finish early.

When it comes to the 2024 NBA Finals, they will start from June 6. The following dates will be how the rest of the games are going to be scheduled:

June 9 (Sunday) - Game 2

June 12 (Wednesday) - Game 3

June 14 (Friday) - Game 4

June 17 (Monday) - Game 5 (if necessary)

June 20 (Thursday) - Game 6 (if necessary)

June 23 (Sunday) - Game 7 (if necessary

Statuses of teams who are eligible for the NBA 2024 playoffs

As of now, several NBA teams are still finalizing their seeding in the NBA 2024 playoffs, with some still making sure that they have a shot at the play-in tournament.

Regarding teams that have already secured a spot in the postseason, they are the following: the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Interestingly, the Celtics were able to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and complete homecourt advantage for the entire duration of their postseason run. Meanwhile, the Nuggets (No.1 seed) have homecourt advantage in the Western Conference.

When it comes to teams that have a spot in the play-in tournament but can still finish in the top six are the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

The Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors have only managed to secure a play-in spot.

How to watch the NBA 2024 playoffs

The NBA 2024 playoffs can be watched live by fans through the following TV channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

Meanwhile, ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster for the 2024 NBA Finals.