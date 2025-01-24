When are NBA All-Star reserves announced? Date of major announcement revealed

The NBA announced their All-Star starters on Thursday night in preparation for one of the more exciting weekends of the entire season: All-Star Weekend. This year's festivities will be held in San Francisco, California. The Chase Center will welcome the NBA's best, headlined by the starters. The starters were selected using different metrics: 50% by fan vote and 25% each by the media and players.

The reserves, however, will need to wait until Jan. 30 to see if they will be part of the All-Star rosters. The process in which the reserves are selected is different when compared to the starters, shifting the power over to the head coaches to fill out the rosters. The coaches will decide on seven reserves for each conference.

The All-Star starters who have already reserved their spot represent nine teams across each conference. The West starters are Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokić. In the East, the starters are Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Who are the top candidates for the All-Star reserve spots for each conference?

As the number of available spots grows smaller, deciding who deserves to be an All-Star reserve becomes more difficult in each conference. That being said, a few expected All-Star "locks" have yet to be announced. These players have contributed on a high level to winning teams in the NBA but maybe didn't have as much support from the fan vote as others.

In the East, the "locks" are considered to be Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham and Trae Young. This leaves two spots for a list of players, including Damian Lillard, Pascal Siakam, Tyler Herro and LaMelo Ball.

In the West, things become much more difficult due to the high level of competition. The Western reserve "locks" are Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Alperen Şengūn and Jaren Jackson Jr. The last two spots will be a nightmare to select amongst players like Jalen Williams, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Norman Powell and Jalen Green.

