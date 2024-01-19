When does NBA All-Star voting for 2023 end? All you need to know

NBA All-Star voting has been going on for weeks now and is rapidly approaching its end. People are running out of time to play their part in their favorite players getting selected.

The NBA All-Star voting is set to end on January 20th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. With Friday being the second-to-last day, the league is making sure fans get their money's worth. January 19th will be the final day where one vote counts for three.

In recent years, the NBA has had to tweak the rules when it comes to fan voting. Years prior, these votes played a huge role in which players would be named as the ten starters. Now, it only counts for half. The other half will come from current players and certain members of the media.

This year will mark the 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star game. The weekend-long festivites begin on February 16th and end on the 18th. This year, the events will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse where the Indiana Pacers play.

After the fan voting ends on January 20th, the starters will be announced on January 25th during TNT's broadcast.

Who are the current leaders in NBA All-Star voting?

Earlier this week, the latest updates on NBA All-Star voting were released. This will be the last time the numbers are shown before the voting ends in the coming days.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo currently leads all players with 4.3 million votes. LeBron James is in second place with 3.9 million votes, followed by Joel Embiid at 3.7 million.

Here is how the top five in each category is shaping up heading into the final stretch of NBA All-Star voting.

Western Conference frontcourt:

1) LeBron James - 3.9 million

2) Nikola Jokic - 3.49 million

3) Kevin Durant - 3.46 million

4) Anthony Davis - 1.9 million

5) Kawhi Leonard - 1.3 million

Western Conference backcourt:

1) Luka Doncic - 3.2 million

2) Steph Curry - 2.6 million

3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 2.3 million

4) James Harden - 772,307

5) Kyrie Irving - 736,670

Eastern Conference frontcourt:

1) Giannis Antetokounmpo - 4.3 million

2) Joel Embiid - 3.7 million

3) Jayson Tatum - 3.7 million

4) Jimmy Butler - 1.3 million

5) Jaylen Brown - 977,953

Eastern Conference backcourt:

1) Tyrese Haliburton - 2.7 million

2) Trae Young - 1.8 million

3) Damian Lillard - 1.7 million

4) Donovan Mitchell - 1.3 million

5) Tyrese Maxey - 1.09 million

In recent years, the NBA named captains and teams were picked school yard style. However, things will be going back to their original format this year. Instead of picking teams, it will be Eastern Conference All-Stars vs Western Conference All-Stars.

