When is the NBA Draft Lottery? - Everything you need to know

The NBA playoffs have finally arrived, and so has the NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery will determine the draft order for the top 14 overall picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. The teams that have not qualified for the playoffs will be eagerly awaiting the results of the NBA Draft Lottery to plan for the future. We answer some key questions such as When is the NBA Draft Lottery? What time is the NBA Draft Lottery?

When is the NBA Draft Lottery?

The 37th Annual NBA Draft Lottery will be held on August 20, 2020. The 14 teams that have not made it to the NBA playoffs this year will contend for the top 14 picks in the rookie class of 2020.

The NBA plans to hold the Aug. 20 Draft Lottery virtually, with 14 team representatives appearing via virtual display, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2020

This year's NBA Draft Lottery will be conducted virtually for the first time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What time is the NBA Draft Lottery? Where to watch it?

The NBA Draft Lottery 2020, is scheduled at 8:30 PM ET on August 20, 2020. The NBA Draft lottery will be aired on ESPN. It will also be live-streamed on the ESPN YouTube Channel as well as the ESPN app.

Which teams are in contention for the number one overall pick?

The Golden State Warriors have a great chance to make another title run if they get the top pick.

We list out the three teams that have the highest probability of getting the number one overall pick on the NBA Draft 2020.

#1 The Golden State Warriors

With a dismal 15-50 record this season, the Warriors have a 14% chance of getting the first overall pick and a 40% chance of getting a top 3 pick in the NBA Draft lottery. They are guaranteed a top 5 pick this year. They have a great opportunity to rebuild next season with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green all returning to action.

2020 NBA Draft lottery odds & selection order after NBA conducted tiebreakers on Monday.

- 2020 NBA Draft lottery on Aug. 20.

- 2020 NBA Draft on Oct. 16. pic.twitter.com/wXKeOgktcS — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 17, 2020

#2 The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers with a 19-46 record are the second team with the joint highest 14% chance of getting the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery. They also have a 52% chance of getting a top 4 overall pick. They will look to rebuild their franchise centered around a young superstar if they can get the top pick of the draft.

#3 The Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended the season with a 19-45 record and also have a 14% chance to get the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery. The Timberwolves have a 66.9% chance of getting a top 5 pick. They will hope to bag a star player to join Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Who are the top prospects in the 2020 NBA Draft?

LaMelo Ball in action

Here are some of the top prospects for the 2020 NBA Draft.

#1 Anthony Edwards

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Georgia Bulldogs is projected to be the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He is a competent shooter from beyond the arc and has great explosiveness to his game that makes him a very attractive player for any NBA team.

#2 LaMelo Ball

The youngest brother in the Ball family is projected to be the second overall pick after his stellar season in Australia for the Illawarra Hawks, where he averaged 17 points and 7.4 rebounds a game.

#3 James Wiseman

James Wiseman who left the Memphis Tigers last year is projected to be the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-1 center has exceptional athletic abilities and is very agile in the paint.

