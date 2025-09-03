When NBA fined Timberwolves $3.5 million for off the books payment to Joe Smith in Kawhi Leonard-like saga

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it would be investigating the allegations that Kawhi Leonard signed a $28 million deal for a &quot;no-show job,&quot; which was reportedly funded by LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. This won't be the first time that the league will be looking into reports of under-the-table deals, as another Western Conference team got caught in the crosshairs of the Commissioner's office 25 years ago.Back in October 2000, the late David Stern imposed a hefty fine on the Minnesota Timberwolves for signing Joe Smith to illicit deals. According to reports at that time, the Timberwolves had promised Smith $86 million over a seven-year period when they signed him to a free-agent contract in 1999.Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBALINKJust in case, here are the penalties when the Minnesota Timberwolves were found to have circumvented the salary cap to sign Joe Smith: 5 first-round picks forfeited (two were returned later), $3.5M fine, Smith's most-recent contract was voided, and his Bird Rights were stripped away, Wolves owner Glen Taylor was suspended, Wolves GM Kevin McHale was forced to take a leave of absence. Important to note that this happened 25 years ago. In recent years, tampering findings have resulted in the loss of second-round picks.The sanctions on the Timberwolves organization included the forfeiture of five first-round picks and a $3.5 million fine. Owner Glen Taylor and Kevin McHale were punished as well, and Smith had to start anew as his latest contract with the Timberwolves was voided.Though the top overall pick of the 1995 NBA draft initially wanted to stay with the Wolves, he ultimately signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons, reportedly because Stern was threatening to challenge an arbitrator's ruling that upheld Smith's right to re-sign with Minnesota.At the moment, there is no timetable for the completion of the NBA investigation's into Leonard's case. However, if the league office finds validity in the claims put forward by podcaster Pablo Torre, current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will likely take into consideration the precedence of the Timberwolves-Smith situation.&quot;I haven't seen too many people as gifted in taking time off as Kawhi Leonard&quot;: Stephen A. Smith minces no words in criticizing LA Clippers forwardIn the meantime, Leonard has been on the receiving end of a non-stop flurry of criticism from pundits since Torre made his allegations.On Wednesday's episode of &quot;First Take,&quot; Stephen A. Smith showed no hesitation as he launched into a diatribe against the Clippers forward.&quot;He has spent years doing absolutely, positively nothing,&quot; Smith exclaimed on the show. &quot;If there's a way for this brother to get money guaranteed without working, that's what that brother has done...I haven't seen too many people as gifted in taking time off as Kawhi Leonard.&quot;As more details emerge from the NBA's investigation, Leonard will continue to hear verbal jabs like this from the sports news cycle.