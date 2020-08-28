NBA games scheduled for tonight have been postponed to a later date. The league took a decision to postpone these games due to the players boycotting the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The saga started with the Milwaukee Bucks choosing to not play game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. This article will answer the question of When does the NBA resume?

NBA players made a huge statement last night by refusing to play in the playoff games. The NBA playoffs are highly competitive and there is a lot on the line. The players opting to sit out of the playoffs shows the urgency with which these stars are approaching the police brutality issue.

What's the next step now and when will the NBA resume?

Basketball fans all around the globe are wondering when will the NBA resume? In a statement released by the league, it has been revealed that the organization will be looking to resume the NBA playoffs on Friday or Saturday.

The NBA issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/8xvdWFoq3C — NBA (@NBA) August 27, 2020

The NBA players had to take this drastic step after the news of Jacob Blake getting shot by law enforcement authorities came out. Jacob Blake was shot by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin where the Milwaukee Bucks franchise is based.

Sterling Brown, a rotation member of the team, is currently pressing charges against the Police Department of the city of Milwaukee for a racially motivated incident in early 2018.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks star on Golden State Warriors' radar, multiple teams looking to acquire Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans

Sources: Players today discussed the sacrifices all of them have made to reach this point in the postseason, and sense of normalcy returning with families entering Disney Campus. Players who voted not to play on Wednesday night understood. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Advertisement

The statement also revealed that there will be a video conference call scheduled between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando. NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan will also be a part of this meeting where the next step will be discussed.

The stance of the NBA players and the teams is quite clear- they will only resume playing once a concrete step is take in direction of ending police brutality. It would be interesting to see the league's next action. But the message is out there- the NBA is not afraid to speak against the obstruction of social justice.

Also read: 'President Trump is willing to work with them' - Jared Kushner plans to reach out to LeBron James following NBA boycott