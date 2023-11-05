When is NBA trade deadline 2024? Date & more explored

Every year, the NBA trade deadline is one of the craziest days of the season. It is the last chance for teams to decide how they want to go about building for the future until the offseason.

For the 2023-24 season, the NBA trade deadline is scheduled for February 8th. At that point, most teams will have played close to 50 of their 82 games. Trades are allowed until 3 p.m. Eastern Time, and can go over only if GMs are on the phone prior to the official deadline.

Throughout the years, there have been many crazy trades to happen at the deadline. One of the biggest came last season when the Brooklyn Nets decided to move on from their star duo. On deadline day, the Phoenix Suns made a big splash to acquire Kevin Durant. One of the other big moves from last year's deadline was the LA Lakers trading Russell Westbrook for multiple depth pieces.

At that point in the year, teams have a good idea of what direction they're trending in. That said, it leads to them going in one of two possible directions. Some teams are scambling to make an addition or two for a playoff push, while others are selling off key players to acquire assets for the future.

Can teams make additions after the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is the last time teams can swap assets, but it's technically not the final time they can add players. After the craziness of the deadline settles, all the focus then shifts to the buyout market.

For many reasons, there are usually a handful of players who get bought out of their contracts at the deadline. This gives teams a chance to sign them as a free agent for the rest of the year. Under the new CBA, the rules are stricker for what teams are able to pursue buyout signings now. Any team over the second apron is unable to sign a player in the buyout market.

These aren't star level players, but veterans who can help a team get ready for the postseason. One of the key names to sign in this fashion is Patrick Beverley, who inked a deal with the Chicago Bulls after being bought out from the Orlando Magic.

For any player to be eligible to be on the postseason roster, they must be signed before March 1st.