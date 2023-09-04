When does NBA training camp 2023 start? Dates, schedule, and other details for all teams

After a long offseason, the NBA season is right around the corner. In just a few short weeks, players will be reporting to their teams for the start of training camp.

The official date for the start of training camp is Oct. 3. However, veteran players are able to report a day earlier. Due to special circumstances, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will begin training camp on Sept. 27.

Once every player has reported, NBA training camp will last about a week. This gives coaches a chance to work out their lineups and rotations while guys get adjusted to playing alongside their new teammates.

For some, the offseason will have been a blink of an eye. This summer, numerous players made the decision to suit up for their home countires in the FIBA World Cup. Some of the most notable names include Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic and former No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards.

Practices won't be available to watch for the most part, but head coaches and a handful of players will speak to the media throughout training camp.

When does the NBA preseason begin?

Once training camp has concluded, the NBA will move right into the start of the preseason. For a majority fo the league, they'll begin their preseason schedule on Oct. 7. The first game scheduled to take place is the LA Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors.

The reason why the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are starting camp early is because they're going to have a special preseason matchup. On Oct. 5, the two teams will square off in Abu Dhabi.

This overseas preseason matchup means more traveling for Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns. Both have spent the past few weeks competing in the FIBA World Cup. Doncic has been representing his home country of Slovenia, while Towns is playing for the Dominican Republic for the first time in nearly 10 years.

Each NBA team will play three to four preseason games before the real action begins. The preseason is set to be wrapped up by Oct. 20.

After the preseason, teams will have four to five days of rest before starting their regular season schedule. The 2023-24 campaign will begin on Oct. 24 with a pair of high-profile matchups. LeBron James and the Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets, followed by the Phoenix Suns squaring off with the Golden State Warriors.

