When is the next LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game? Closer look at Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis' first games against former teams

Now that the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly stuck a big deal, fans are eager to know when they'll see the two teams slug it out. The first showdown between the Anthony Davis-Kyrie Irving combination and the LeBron James-Luka Doncic tandem is sure to make headlines across the NBA community.

The next Lakers-Mavs game on the NBA calendar is scheduled on Feb. 25, and it will take place at Crypto.com Arena. Fans were already talking about the game on social media.

"Circle February 25 on your calendars: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers on TNT."

Before that much-anticipated game tips off, the Mavs will have played a total of nine games. Davis, who is currently recovering from an abdominal strain, could suit up for Dallas during the third game of this stretch — a Thursday matchup with the Boston Celtics.

A more conservative estimate (based on reports by NBA insider Dave McMenamin) sees AD making his Mavericks debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets.

As for Doncic, the timeline of his return is murkier. Last month, reports emerged about the 2024 scoring champion targeting a comeback prior to the All-Star break.

The Lakers have five games before the All-Star festivities kick off in mid-February and, if things go according to plan, Doncic could be seeing action against the Indiana Pacers (Feb. 8) or the Utah Jazz (on either Feb. 10 or Feb. 12).

Though both Davis and Doncic are recuperating from injuries, it's possible that both of them will be healed up by Feb. 25.

LA Lakers beef up depth chart with Luka Doncic trade

As presently constructed, the Lakers' depth chart now has a higher ceiling in terms of the offensive end.

After the blockbuster trade went down, Stan Becton of TNT Sports made a projection of the Lakers' retooled rotations:

According to Becton's projection of the Lakers' depth chart, Doncic will be teaming up with Austin Reaves to form the team's starting backcourt. In this projection, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber round out the Starting 5.

This lineup has its strengths and weaknesses on both ends of the floor, and the only way for Lakers fans to assess its effectiveness is to see both Doncic and Kleber suit up for the team.

