When is OG Anunoby coming back? NBA Insider gives latest on Knicks forward return timeline.

OG Anunoby gave the New York Knicks a huge boost upon arrival. They had the best defensive rating in the league in January after Anunoby arrived. They won the first five games with Anunoby. They have struggled without him.

Anunoby is dealing with an elbow injury. He missed Sunday’s game again. NBA Insider Shams Charania predicts his return.

“Look over the next week or so, OG Anunoby will be back on the court,” Charania said.

Anunoby could return when the Knicks return from their upcoming four-game West Coast road trip. New York hosts the depleted Sixers again on Tuesday after losing to them in the lowest-scoring game of the season on Sunday.

It will then travel west to take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The team will then return to the Garden against the Brooklyn Nets, which may be when Anunoby returns.

The New York Knicks without OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby has been out since January 27 in a win against the Miami Heat. The Knicks were on a six-game win streak then. They ran the streak up to nine before losing to the LA Lakers on February 3.

Anunoby has missed 18 games thus far with the injury. The Knicks are 8-10 in that span.

Anunoby averaged 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game with the Knicks after the trade. He also made significant contributions on the defensive end. He was putting up 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. The Knicks need that defensive help, especially without Mitchell Robinson.

The Knicks are eighth in defensive rating this season. However, they were leading the league with OG Anunoby. New York is 21st in defensive rating in the last 15 games, without Anunoby.

The Knicks put up their season-low of 73 points in a loss on Sunday. Anunoby’s absence is a big part of those offensive struggles.

New York is also without Robinson. The starting center has been out for an extended time with an ankle injury. He could return at the end of the month.

The Knicks are also without All-Star Julius Randle. He has been out for an extended time. He is recovering from a shoulder injury and has resumed light contact work in practice. He could return later this month if he continues to progress.

The Knicks have stayed afloat in the playoff race. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 37-27 record. They are four games back from the Cleveland Cavaliers in third. The Cavs also deal with injuries. So the Knicks could move up with a winning streak.