When is Portland Trail Blazers' media day? Date and more revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers’ media day for the upcoming 2023-24 season is on Oct. 2. Training camp for the team will also follow soon after the said event takes place. The players, the coaching staff and even some from the front office will be available for interviews. Excitement, intrigue and even uncertainty will loom over the franchise if the Damian Lillard situation is still unresolved during the said date.

The Blazers only made a few moves but all could prove significant. They drafted Scoot Henderson, the third pick in the draft and Kris Murray who was taken 23rd. GM Joe Cronin also retained Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle.

However, the situation that most basketball fans will be watching will be the one that involves Damian Lillard. The wantaway point guard asked to be traded nearly two months ago. He is signed until the 2026-27 season but is trying to force a move to South Beach and play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Portland Trail Blazers expect Lillard to honor his deal if he remains in Rip City. According to Marc J. Spears, though, that might not be the case. Two rival NBA executives believe “Dame Time” could be gone before the team meets the media on Oct. 2.

The impasse between Lillard and the Blazers could affect the team big time. They only have four preseason games to see how they would look without the seven-time All-Star. Portland will meet the New Zealand Breakers on Oct. 10 and the Phoenix Suns two days later. On Oct. 14, the Blazers will take on the Utah Jazz and then the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 16.

If Damian Lillard doesn’t show up, coach Chauncey Billups should still be excited to see Scoot Henderson play alongside Anfernee Simons. They are set to be the future of the franchise so an early look at their partnership will not hurt.

Will Damian Lillard show up for the Portland Trail Blazers training camp?

It’s anybody’s guess how the Damian Lillard situation could develop further. He has not budged in his determination to be traded to the Miami Heat. “Dame,” though, has not made any threats of sitting out if he is still with the Portland Trail Blazers when training camp opens.

The Blazers would want to avoid that drama but Joe Cronin does not look like he is backing away from his stance regarding the trade demand. He already publicly told fans he was willing to play the long game and wait for the right offer to come along. Cronin would just not accommodate Lillard that easily.

Oct. 2, the Portland Trail Blazers' media day, is just a few days away. Basketball fans will be watching what happens to the standoff between the super star point guad and the team.