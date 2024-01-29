When is Ricky Rubio returning to FC Barcelona training? What we know following NBA star’s announcement post-mental health break

Ricky Rubio has not played for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He took a mental health break, which began last summer before the season started. Beginning his return to the court, Rubio said he would join his old squad, FC Barcelona, for a week of training. He is calling it the "final stage" of his recovery.

Rubio remained on contract with the Cavs until Jan. 4. He will now join FC Barcelona just on a training basis. He wants to slowly work his way back.

"He is returning to the Palau Blaugrana to exercise under Roger Grimau, and will be joining the training session in which the team will be preparing for the EuroLeague game with Virtus Segafredo Bologna at the Palau on Wednesday at 8.30pm CET,” an official statement from Barcelona announced.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rubio was in the second year of a three-year, $18 million deal with Cleveland. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season at Cleveland. He played in 33 games and appeared in three of the team’s playoff games.

Expand Tweet

When did Ricky Rubio play at FC Barcelona?

Ricky Rubio has strong ties to the Barcelona club. He played there from 2009-11. He was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA draft. He remained in Barcelona before finally coming over to the States in 2011.

The 33-year-old played 12 seasons in the league. On Jan. 4, he announced his retirement from the NBA. There is no word on whether his training with Barcelona will be the first step in returning from said retirement.

Rubio had quite the career during his stint in Barcelona. He led the team to eight different trophies. Those included two Copa Del Reys, which is the national tournament of Spain. He also led Barcelona to a Spanish League title and an impressive Euroleague championship in 2009-10.

His running mate during those titles was Juan Carlos Navarro, who is now the manager of FC Barcelona. Another one of Rubio’s former teammates, Roger Grimau, is now the head coach of the team.

Before Barcelona, the young Spaniard made his debut in the Spanish league with Joventut Badalona. He was just 14 years old and was labeled a young phenom. He was just 19 when he was drafted by the Timberwolves.

Rubio played for four teams in total during his NBA career. He had two separate stints with Minnesota. He also played for Cleveland, the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. His career year came in 2017-18 with Utah. He averaged a career-high 13.1 ppg. He also hit a personal best 35.2 percent of his 3-pointers that season.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!