“When is Russ gonna own responsibility and say ‘I’ve played bad this year’?” - Shannon Sharpe on the criticism Russell Westbrook has received, says he’s not the player he once was

No LA Lakers player has played more games this NBA season than point guard Russell Westbrook. The guard has played and started in 64 of the Lakers' 65 games, averaging 34.4 minutes per game. The closest player to Westbrook, Malik Monk, has played five games less and made only 24 starts.

His time on the court is a testament to the ample amount of time he has been given by Frank Vogel to turn his game around. It also shows the massive trust Vogel has in him, but he is yet to return the favor. There has been recent pressure on Vogel to get Westbrook to come off the bench, hinting that something different has to be done.

"Steph, since you support Russ so much, how about trading us Kuminga and Poole and we'll give you Russ? If you got his back, do that!" — Curry says Westbrook "has my support""Steph, since you support Russ so much, how about trading us Kuminga and Poole and we'll give you Russ? If you got his back, do that!" — @ShannonSharpe Curry says Westbrook "has my support""Steph, since you support Russ so much, how about trading us Kuminga and Poole and we'll give you Russ? If you got his back, do that!" — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/xCoQ7bIzRw

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe had nothing but hot steam for the 33-year-old guard. He called him out for not taking responsibility for his terrible play instead of seeking sympathy. While Sharpe agreed nobody should go out of their way to insult his family, he strongly believes Westbrook has the answer to it all. He said all Westbrook needs to do is "play better."

"All Russ has to do is play better," Sharpe said. "Where's Russ' culpability in this? When is Russ gonna own responsibility and say, 'I've played bad this year? My play hasn't been up to par.' instead of trying to make about 'They shaming my name and trying to bring the kids in it.'

"Ain't nobody talk about Russ' kids. I don't talk about his mom. I don't talk about his brother. I don't talk about his family. I'm talking about his horrible play that has been consistently on display this season."

Russell Westbrook continues to face criticism over his inconsistencies

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 1 in Los Angeles, California.

After the LA Lakers' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Russell Westbrook spoke about the shaming and disrespect that his family has faced. He talked about no longer allowing name-shaming acts like "Westbrick" to go unanswered. While he has ignored it in the past and not let it affect him, his legacy for his kids is now being threatened.

Westbrook leads the Lakers (28-37 entering Friday's game with the Washington Wizards) in assists per game (7.2), but his shooting has struggled. He has a 3-point shooting percentage of 28.2, averaging 1.0 3-pointers per game, and 43.5% from the field.

The two-time scoring champion ranks 36th in points per game in the league with 18.3 ppg. This has been his lowest scoring season since his sophomore year in 2010. The earlier he gets back on track, the better for his career.

