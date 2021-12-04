"When you say my name? 'That guy was a winner'; And that's enough for me" - Draymond Green reflects on what kind of legacy he'd like to leave behind as a player

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has had a great season thus far. His partnership with the Baby-Faced Assassin, Steph Curry, has been very rewarding.

He is one of the Warriors' Big Three, with Klay Thompson being the third man. The 3-time NBA champion reflected on what a satisfying legacy should look like, stating that all he wants to be remembered for is that he is a winner.

"For me, I just want to be remembered as a winner. I don't want to be remembered as a great defender, a great facilitator. When you say my name, that guy was a winner and that's good enough for me."

A legacy for Draymond Green would be one where his general approach towards the game and drive to always win would be that highlighted and not his individual skills.

Examining Draymond Green's career in the NBA

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on November 12, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Michigan State University product Draymond Green was drafted in 2012 by the Golden State Warriors. He was the 5th pick in the second-round selection and the 35th overall. He came into the NBA as the 2012 Big Ten Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

In his debut season in the NBA, Draymond Green only featured for 13.4 minutes per game, making only one start. He recorded 2.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He had more playing time in his sophomore season and recorded better stats, posting 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

In the 2014-15 season, Green played a vital role in the Warriors securing their fourth NBA championship title, registering 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He led the team in rebounds and finished second in free throws, assists, steals and blocks while placing third in points, field goals and 2-pointers.

Draymond Green made the All-Star team for the first time in the 2015-16 season, although the Warriors couldn't claim victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. However, they won the championship title in the 2016-17 season and also in close succession in the 2017-18 season.

Day-Day was the steals champion in the 2016-17 season, as he registered 2.0 steals per game in the regular season and was named the Defensive Player of the Year. He also made it to the All-Star team in the same year and the next. The 3-time NBA All-Star has a career average of 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Draymond Green has had a good outing thus far, posting 8.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. Making a 55.6% field goal accuracy, netting 3.3 of 5.9 attempts from the field.

