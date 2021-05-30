When does the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs start?

The Milwaukee Bucks swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs and are now eyeing their matchup in the second round. They are the first team in the 2021 NBA playoffs to advance to the conference semifinals and it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers will soon follow suit.

Fear the Deer. 🦌



The Bucks sweep the Heat to advance to the second round. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dwNQuboueZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 29, 2021

Most of the first-round series have gone to three or four games, and the NBA has now released a tentative starting plan for the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

When do the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2021 NBA playoffs begin?

Philadelphia 76ers have a 3-0 lead in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Naturally, the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs cannot begin at the same time for each advancing team. Some first-round series will go on for six or seven games, while some will get over in five games or less.

Let's begin with the bottom bracket of the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks have advanced in four games and are awaiting the result of the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets series. If the Boston-Brooklyn series ends in five games, then the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs will begin on June 5th, 2021. If the Boston-Brooklyn series ends up going to six or seven games, then the second round begins on June 7th, 2021.

For the top bracket in the Eastern Conference, it appears like the Philadelphia 76ers are going to advance given they have a 3-0 series lead. However, the start of the second round will depend on the outcome of the New York-Atlanta series as well (which is currently destined for a Game Five).

If both the series ends in five or six games, then the second round will start on June 6th, 2021. However, if either of the two series ends up going to a Game Seven, then the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs will begin on June 8th, 2021.

When do the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2021 NBA playoffs begin?

Just like the Eastern Conference, the West will operate in a similar fashion. Every first-round series is destined for Game Five, with the Denver-Portland series guaranteeing a Game Six in Portland.

For the top half of the bracket, the two series are Utah-Memphis and LA-Dallas. If either series ends in six games or less, the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs will begin on June 6th, 2021. However, if even one series ends up going to a Game Seven, then the second round begins on June 8th instead.

For the bottom half of the bracket, the two series are Phoenix-LA and Denver-Portland. If either series ends in six games or less, the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs will start on June 5th, 2021. However, if either series goes to a Game Seven, then the second round will start on June 7th instead.

