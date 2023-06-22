When is the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft? Date, time & more

The 2023 NBA Draft will kick off at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 22. While the top of the draft, specifically projected first overall pick Victor Wembanyama, has received most of the pre-draft hype, there is still plenty of talent to be found outside the first round.

Notably, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who has two NBA MVPs and one NBA Finals MVP was selected in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Take a look at how to watch the second round of the draft below.

When is the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft?

While some sports, such as the NFL, give the first round of the draft its own date, the NBA only has two rounds in the draft, making that option less than feasible. The second round of the 2023 NBA Draft comes on immediately following the first round. It is currently scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. EST on Thursday, June 22. It will air on ESPN following the conclusion of the first round.

Who are some names to look out for in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft?

Adama Sanogo is fresh off of leading the UConn Huskies to a national championship and being named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. In three years at UConn, he averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.0% from the field, 35.8% from 3-point range and 71.5% from the free-throw line.

Oscar Tshiebwe was the 2022 National College Player of the Year and a two-time consensus All-American. After receiving limited playing time in two years with the West Virginia Mountaineers, Tshiebwe joined the Kentucky Wildcats via the transfer portal. In two years at Kentucky, he averaged 16.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 58.4% from the field.

Emoni Bates was among the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, with some publications ranking him first overall. After struggling to see the court in his lone season with the Memphis Tigers, he joined the Eastern Michigan Eagles via the transfer portal. In his lone season with the Eagles, Bates averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Jalen Wilson had a storied four-year career with the Kansas Jayhawks, winning a national championship and being named a first-team All-American. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

