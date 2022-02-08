"When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance"- Frank Vogel not giving up on LA Lakers' season due to the presence of star duo

Frank Vogel is still optimistic about the LA Lakers' chances this season despite their poor run of form lately. The 48-year-old believes the Purple and Gold are still a strong team, especially in the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While the Lakers head coach also acknowledged Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk, he is of the opinion that James and Davis form the focal point of the team.

The LA Lakers currently occupy ninth place in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record. More was expected of them during the offseason as they had some of the biggest stars in the game of basketball.

While many experts have ruled them out of playoff contention, Vogel is still optimistic about his team's chances. He said:

"When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you got a chance, you know and with Russell's body at work and the way Malik is playing and out centers and our wings and our shooters, like if it all comes together with the starting point being LeBron and AD, you got a chance, so the optimism going to be strong."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Frank Vogel on what leaves him optimistic about Lakers' season: "When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance."

The LA Lakers have been relatively quiet in the trade market. With only two days remaining until the deadline, it is still unclear whether they will sign any players.

Multiple reports have suggested there will be no new recruits for the Purple and Gold. However, fans and experts believe that new players could help the team get back to their best.

James, an integral figure in the franchise, also believes that the Lakers should grab the opportunity to sign a new player. The 37-year-old said in a post-practice interview:

"I’ve said this every year, if there’s an opportunity for you to get better, then you explore those options. I’ve been like that my whole career. I’ve said it over and over. If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.”

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina LeBron James on if he thinks the Lakers need to make a deal before the trade deadline

Can Frank Vogel help the LA Lakers to a championship this season?

Frank Vogel's LA Lakers have been struggling in the NBA lately

Frank Vogel is one of the best coaches in the NBA. However, this season has not been his best, and he has received a lot of criticism from fans and experts alike.

Despite signing players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, the LA Lakers have struggled to maintain consistency.

Many fans have blamed Vogel for the Lakers' current struggles, with some believing that the team will progress if he is replaced. However, it makes no sense to blame the coach after his team won the championship just two seasons earlier.

The signings that the LA Lakers made in the offseason have been stellar. However, the franchise also offloaded some quality role players, and this appears to have weakened the team.

Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were all moved in the offseason. This meant that the Lakers had only a few players from their championship-winning team.

Apart from these departures, injury issues have also played a massive role in the team's struggles this season.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists.
And having fun while doing it

With 28 games left in the regular season, the LA Lakers can still make a push for the top five spots in the Western Conference. However, the rest of the team will need to step up in games and offer support to the likes of James, Davis, Monk and Westbrook.

