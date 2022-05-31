“When you talk about wearing the Miami Heat jersey and getting compared to LeBron James” - Kendrick Perkins gives a bold take regarding 6x NBA All-Star’s chances of winning ECF MVP over Jayson Tatum 

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins recently said that it wouldn't have been a surprise to see Jimmy Butler win the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award over Jayson Tatum. Here's what Perkins mentioned on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"I wouldn't have been mad if Jimmy Butler would've won for the simple fact, he wasn't just the most dominant player in this series, he was the best player in this series. And I'm just going back to one game and one game only: Game 6!"

Perkins continued:

"That was an epic performance when you talk about wearing the Miami Heat jersey and get compared to a guy like LeBron James, putting up that kind of performance in the hostile environment, matter of fact add him into the Michael Jordan conversation, the only two guys in NBA history to have 40 points and four steals."

The Boston Celtics bagged the series win in seven games. Despite the Heat being on the losing end, many believed Butler winning the MVP award would've been a justified decision by the voters.

He averaged 25.6 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game against the Celtics. Butler produced arguably the best performance of his career during the elimination Game 6, dropping 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals, shooting 55.2% from the floor.

The Miami Heat talisman drew comparisons to LeBron James' legendary Game 6 performance from 2012 when the 'King' dropped 45 points and 15 rebounds to lead Miami to a win over Boston on the road.

Jimmy Butler's heroics not enough as Miami Heat crash out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat's remarkable 2021-22 NBA season ended following their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one of the best offseasons ahead of the campaign as they acquired the likes of Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker to bolster their hopes of winning the title.

They were on track to do so, finishing first in the Eastern Conference and cruising in the playoffs until the Eastern Conference Finals.

Injuries to key players like Lowry, Butler and Tyler Herro proved costly against the Boston Celtics. Miami still fought hard to stretch the contest to a seven-game contest. However, they ran out of steam and couldn't prevail.

Nevertheless, the Heat are positioned well to make a deep playoff push next season. They just need another piece in their system. If they can add an elite scorer, they could be the strongest team in the conference.

