When is team USA basketball next game? Date, venue and more

Team USA fell to Lithuania 110-104 in the final group play day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, Team USA will still advance to the next round despite the loss as they won the first two games of the second round.

Team USA also qualified for next summer’s 2024 Paris Olympics as they finished in the top two teams from the Americas region. Canada qualified alongside their border neighbors.

Team USA is no longer perfect in the tournament but their campaign continues. They will have a tough road ahead to raise the trophy. They also need a win in their first knockout round game to secure a better finish than their disappointing seventh place in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team USA will take on Italy in their next game in the quarterfinals. Let’s take a look at the details of the game.

Expand Tweet

Game details for Team USA vs. Italy: 2023 FIBA World Cup

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay-Manila, The Philippines

Time: 8:40 am ET

Team USA will continue playing in the same arena. They have played all of their games in the same Manila venue and have enjoyed a lot of crowd support throughout the tournament.

They will get a day off to rest and recover after the tough loss to Lithuania. The team has remained healthy and used a lot of depth so they should be fresh. They will be favored to move on to the semifinals and dispatch the lesser-talented Italy team.

Expand Tweet

What to expect in Team USA vs. Italy?

Team USA should come out with a vengeance. The loss to Lithuania may have been a nice dose of humble pie for the Americans who were riding high after easily beating their previous opponents in the tournament.

Anthony Edwards should have another big game. He has been the most aggressive on offense and is clearly the go-to scoring option for this team. He should be able to take advantage of any matchup the Italians throw at him.

Team USA will need to be much better on the glass to win. They were dominated in rebounding by Lithuania 43-27. If they cannot control the glass, Italy will have longer possessions and second-chance opportunities that could keep this one close.

Edwards and company will have to keep the pace up. They have the athletes to run past the Italy team. If they can get a lot of fast break chances, they should be able to run away with this one in the second half.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)