When Tim Duncan's ex-wife accused Spurs legend of being 'bisexual' during their bitter divorce in 2013

Public breakups are always messy, especially when you're a star player on a professional sports team. San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan's divorce was no different.

During the divorce proceedings, Duncan's wife alleged that he was bisexual and having an extramarital relationship with a man for multiple years.

As per an Oct. 6, 2022, article on First Sportz, Duncan sought to keep his personal life private by enforcing a confidentiality agreement on his then-wife.

"In order for the mother of his two children, to whom he was married for 12 years, to remain silent about his suspected homosexual affair, Duncan sought to impose a confidentiality agreement over her.

"According to another source, Tim and Amy’s relationship has been in trouble since they were both having extramarital affairs."

While the San Antonio Spurs star's divorce was a rather public affair, Duncan's sexual orientation is none of anybody's business. He was employed to play basketball and represent the Spurs organization with class and dignity - something he did throughout his dominant stint with the organization.

As such, the focus should solely be on what Duncan achieved on the court. The legend took part in 1392 regular-season games, averaging 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field.

San Antonio Spurs legends praise Victor Wembanyama

Recently, Victor Wembanyama was photographed with a string of San Antonio Spurs legends, including Tim Duncan and Sean Elliot.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick show, Elliot praised Wembanyama's mentality, noting how the young big man is already approaching the game with a high level of professionalism.

“Just questions about how to prepare your body, how to get rest, what the travel schedule is like because you’re coming from playing from 55 to 60 games to playing 82. I think he wants to play as many games as he possibly can,” Elliott said.

He continued:

“He’s already somebody who is very in tune with eating the right way, getting his rest. He asked us all, ‘How can you get enough sleep on the road?’ What kind of young person asks that question?

"Most guys are like ‘Hey, what's the best club to go to in Philly or New York.’ He’s asking how he can get rest on back-to-backs. So again, just really mature and wise beyond his years”

San Antonio will hope that Wembanyama's professional approach to his game will allow him to follow in the footsteps of the franchise legends that came before him.

NBA fans will get their first look at Wembanyama when he represents the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League. He had a change of heart and announced that he will take part in the July tournament.

